Jazz would want a first-round pick for Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic or Malik Beasley

Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
Just recorded pod w/@Kane Pitman where we touched on Bucks/Jordan Clarkson “rumor” (they asked about him 2 months ago?). Ignoring the possibility that they just keep a roster spot open to use later — which IMO seems most likely — what would you prefer for final move of summer? – 12:17 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
#Eurobasket Day 8
MVP: Bojan Bogdanovic
Best non-NBAer: Vojtech Hruban pic.twitter.com/pAd61pZyB4 – 4:50 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Could Bojan Bogdanovic emerge as a Heat compromise answer at forward? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 11:16 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇭🇷 Bojan Bogdanovic reminded about himself against Ukraine 💥
27 PTS
4/5 3PT
7 REB
3 AST
28 EFF
W – ✅
#EuroBasket pic.twitter.com/ZjmINmnAht – 10:08 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇭🇷 Is Bojan Bogdanovic the most underrated player in this EuroBasket? 💪 #EuroBasket
pic.twitter.com/F6mLtC3eHY – 9:45 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Could Bojan Bogdanovic emerge as a Heat compromise answer at forward? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 8:07 AM
David Locke @DLocke09
Italy advanced to round of 16 with win over Croatia. Simone Fontecchio had 19 points each for Ital. Bojan Bogdanovic led Croatia with 27 points. – 10:25 AM
More on this storyline
Following the departure of Donovan Mitchell, many around the league are anticipating the Jazz looking to move Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic and/or Mike Conley before the trade deadline. Clarkson has generated the most interest thus far with the Memphis Grizzlies, Milwaukee Bucks, Sacramento Kings and Toronto Raptors said to be teams with initial interest following Rudy Gobert’s departure earlier this offseason, sources told Fastbreak. -via Sports Illustrated / September 6, 2022
Jake Fischer: So Collin Sexton clearly wanted to get paid, there was a big gap. We talked about this with Chris Fedor here a couple of weeks back that, ironically, being that he ends up going to the Jazz that Jordan Clarkson’s contract that takes up the $13 mil dollar number that Cleveland was comfortable with. Sexton wanted $20 million. We talked about the Jazz’s interest in Collin Sexton most recently t when we had Michael Scotto on a few weeks ago. But I mean, Kobe Altman’s front office did the damn thing. -via Apple Podcasts / September 3, 2022
Jeff Zillgitt: The Lakers have some interest, I’m told, in the Jazz vets who could be traded (Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic). But the Lakers also want to preserve cap space for next summer and aren’t that interested in taking contracts beyond 2022-23. Bogdanovic on expiring. -via Twitter @JeffZillgitt / September 2, 2022
John Gambadoro: Phoenix being good does work against them in competing for players as their 1st-round pick(s) are not expected to be as good as others. In the case of Bojan Bogdanovic, the Suns, Lakers, Mavs & Knicks all have interest with draft picks & expiring contracts the key to a deal. -via Twitter / September 10, 2022
Italy booked their ticket to the Round of 16 in the last game of the night by beating Croatia with the two teams sharing a 2-2 record and the tie-breaker over Estonia which has a 1-3 record. The final score was 81-76 with the duo of Simone Fontecchio and Nicolo Melli scoring 19 points each for the winning side. Bojan Bogdanovic was a one-man offense for Croatia but his 27 points were not enough. -via EuroHoops.net / September 6, 2022
The Lakers and Jazz were previously reported as potential trade partners with Beverley heading to Los Angeles, according to HoopsHype’s own Michael Scotto. The Lakers were in negotiations as a potential third team in the Mitchell to New York trade discussions with frameworks including Westbrook to Utah and several other Jazz players like Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic, and Malik Beasley also going to Los Angeles. With the Lakers and Jazz making a deal already, it’s possible those three-team talks are dead. -via HoopsHype / August 25, 2022
The Lakers had conversations about joining the Jazz and Knicks a few weeks ago in a potential three-team trade, league sources told HoopsHype. The proposed three-team trade scenario included Russell Westbrook going to Utah and getting bought out. Utah would send Donovan Mitchell to the Knicks, a combination of two players, including Patrick Beverley and Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic or Malik Beasley to the Lakers, and the Jazz would receive significant draft pick compensation from the Knicks and Lakers. The Knicks also would’ve had to part with veteran salary filler(s), such as Derrick Rose to help make the salaries work. -via HoopsHype / August 5, 2022
Sources say, the Jazz have made all of their veteran players available in trade talks, and there are no untouchable players currently on the roster. Guards Patrick Beverley, Malik Beasley and Jordan Clarkson have been pursued by teams across the league in recent weeks. -via The Athletic / July 13, 2022
