Jeanie Buss on LeBron James: 'I want to see him retire as a Laker'

In a recent interview, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss shed some light on her current relationship with LeBron. The team governor loves the fact that James signed an extension with the Lakers recently, and admitted if it were up to her, she would want LeBron to play out the rest of his career in Hollywood (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter): “With LeBron we have a line of communication between the two of us, and he knows that he can reach me anytime and vice versa,” Buss said. “I think he feels appreciated. I know I appreciate that he signed an extension to stay here and continue to lead the Laker team. He’s a fantastic leader both on and off the court. I feel like we’re blessed to have him as a Laker. I want to see him retire as a Laker.” Source: Paolo Songco @ Clutch Points