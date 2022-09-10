Jeanie Buss on LeBron James: 'I want to see him retire as a Laker'

In a recent interview, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss shed some light on her current relationship with LeBron. The team governor loves the fact that James signed an extension with the Lakers recently, and admitted if it were up to her, she would want LeBron to play out the rest of his career in Hollywood (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter): “With LeBron we have a line of communication between the two of us, and he knows that he can reach me anytime and vice versa,” Buss said. “I think he feels appreciated. I know I appreciate that he signed an extension to stay here and continue to lead the Laker team. He’s a fantastic leader both on and off the court. I feel like we’re blessed to have him as a Laker. I want to see him retire as a Laker.”
Source: Paolo Songco @ Clutch Points
Nick Young is doing his best full-court press on LeBron James’ son, Bronny — telling TMZ Sports the basketball phenom should play college ball at USC instead of Ohio State. The NBA superstar’s oldest son had the sports world buzzin’ after posing in a Buckeyes uniform this week … just days after the James gang hit up the OSU-Notre Dame football game on Saturday. -via TMZ.com / September 10, 2022
“With LeBron we have a line of communication between the two of us, and he knows that he can reach me anytime and vice versa,” Buss said. “I think he feels appreciated. I know I appreciate that he signed an extension to stay here and continue to lead the Laker team. He’s a fantastic leader both on and off the court. I feel like we’re blessed to have him as a Laker. I want to see him retire as a Laker.” -via Clutch Points / September 9, 2022
“I never imagined something like this,” LeBron James said as he described how he had aspirations of the unveiling of Nike’s LeBron James Innovation Center when he signed up with Nike some 20 years ago. -via Clutch Points / September 9, 2022
