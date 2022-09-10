Rudy Gobert leads France to Eurobasket quarter finals with big game vs. Turkey

The EuroBasket 2022 Round of 16 started with an amazing game in Berlin, as France managed to survive against Turkey and get the 87-86 overtime win. Rudy Gobert was the MVP of the game, with an impressive display under the basket: 20 points and 17 rebounds for the French center.
Tom Ziller @teamziller
Wow, gut punch loss for Turkey in the Round of 16 vs. France. Gobert with the game-saving putback dunk at the end of regulation, Kormaz with a turnover on the last play of OT. youtube.com/watch?v=AFICrV…9:08 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇫🇷 Rudy Gobert had himself a game against Turkey to help France advance to the #EuroBasket quarter-finals 🔥
20 PTS
7-11 FG
6-11 FT
17 REB pic.twitter.com/Pthtv459Fq8:02 AM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Rudy Gobert vs Turkey
20 points
17 rebounds
7-11 FG
6-11 FT
2 assists
1 block
28 efficiency
French giant did it all and helped his team advancing to the #EuroBasket quarter-finals. #TURFRA #RaisedByWolves8:01 AM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Rudy Gobert in overtime:
5 points
5 rebounds
He said enough. – 8:00 AM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Rudy Gobert has been incredible vs. Turkey today.
On both ends of the court.
Stepping up big time for France. – 7:50 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Rudy Gobert made his presence felt at crunch time. 15 points, 12 rebounds and France forced the game vs Turkey to overtime. Huge turnaround. #EuroBasket #TURFRA7:48 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇫🇷 Rudy Gobert already shot 7 free throws in the first half against 🇹🇷 Turkey and made 5️⃣ of them (71%) 👀 #EuroBasket6:47 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Rudy Gobert plays like a leader today. 9 points, 5 rebounds and France is up 43-35 vs Turkey at half time. Guerschon Yabusele continues to make impact on offense (9pts). Cedi Osman is Turkey’s topscorer (9pts, 5rebs, 2asts). #EuroBasket22 #EuroBasket #TURFRA6:46 AM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
We will be talking all things Alperen Şengün with @sergenkumas and @JTGatlin at 2pm today as the Rockets center and Turkey prepare to take on Rudy Gobert and France tomorrow in win-or-go-home EuroBasket action.
Follow @RocketsWatch for the live show link and details. pic.twitter.com/OIwodxZ9yC2:24 PM

David Locke @DLocke09
Sending in my own #askloj to the show.
If Donovan Mitchell had been drafted by Cleveland in 2018 like Colin Sexton and played his first 3 years in Cleveland with that roster and no Rudy Gobert how much more would have Cleveland won and how would he be perceived #askloj12:52 PM

Doncic scored 47 points — the second-most by anyone in the history of the European championships — and led Slovenia past France 88-82 on Wednesday for the top seed out of Group B going into this weekend’s start of the knockout round. “Luka, obviously, is a fantastic player,” said France center Rudy Gobert, one of the world’s top defenders. -via ESPN / September 7, 2022
“Bron came out of nowhere. I didn’t see him. No one said anything. It was just like he flew from the other site and I seen that clip so many times. It was used on commercials, it was used … social media. “It just pisses me off every time I see it. So that’s why. I’m mad because I didn’t dunk him. My dad always is like ‘Why didn’t you dunk it?’ I was like ‘I didn’t see him coming at all.’ … Him or probably I would say [Rudy] Gobert.” -via TalkBasket / September 7, 2022
Jorge Sierra: Per @Alberto de Roa’s Global Rating, Rudy Gobert has been the 43rd-best player at the Eurobasket so far (between Estonia’s Maik Kotsar and Greece’s Kostas Sloukas). France is 3-1 in the tournament. -via Twitter @hoopshype / September 6, 2022

