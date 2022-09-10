Russell Westbrook remains very open to a trade

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Shaq says Westbrook was “showing too much respect” last season nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/09/sha… – 12:15 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
More reports that Lakers have accepted idea Westbrook will be on roster to start season nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/09/mor… – 10:01 AM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Ep 72 – Is the writing on the wall for Russell Westbrook? @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss the @Los Angeles Lakers.
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Why the Lakers Need Russ Westbrook — and he needs them
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
The latest intel on Los Angeles' efforts to move Russell Westbrook, and more Lakers talk, comes tomorrow @getcallin with @damanr at 4ET.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
From the opening moments of his press conference, Patrick Beverley’s intense presence was felt.
On Beverley’s comfort with the uncomfortable, the importance of Russell Westbrook’s attendance, Darvin Ham’s vision for the backcourt, and LA needing an edge: theathletic.com/3571632/2022/0… – 7:46 PM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Russell Westbrook’s next move: What NBA execs and scouts expect foxsports.com/stories/nba/ru… – 2:30 PM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Has the Russell Westbrook disrespect gone too far? Should the Eagles or Cowboys be favorites in the NFC East? #TrashTalk & more! Guests: @EphraimSalaam @RandyMueller_ @martinweiss

Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Wednesday's @LockedOnLakers podcast! The Lakers introduce Patrick Beverley… and Russell Westbrook attended the presser. They even bro-hugged! Twice! What does it all mean???
Zach Lowe, host of “The Lowe Post” podcast, spoke with ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne about a number of Lakers-related topics, and noted (at the 12:08 mark) that his opinion is simply something that he envisions. “So, based on what I’ve heard, my prediction for what will be the starting five, not what should, but what will, is Russ (Russell Westbrook), [Kendrick] Nunn, and the Nunn buzz…there’s a lot of Kendrick Nunn talk, among 25 people who care about it,” Lowe said. “Russ, Nunn, LeBron [James], A.D. (Anthony Davis) and I think Damien Jones is right now the frontrunner to start at center, and I am as big a Damian Jones fan as exists in the NBA media.” -via Lakers Daily / September 10, 2022
As of now, competing executives aren’t sure the Lakers will send away one future first-round pick, let alone two, to get out of Westbrook’s contract unless the return package substantially improves the team. So what’s the plan? -via Bleacher Report / September 9, 2022
“If they’re not trading Westbrook, it’s time to stop tiptoeing around his feelings,” one source explained. “If he has to come off the bench or not play at all, then do what’s best for the team. If his play isn’t resulting in positive contributions, then look at other options.” -via Bleacher Report / September 9, 2022
