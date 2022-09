Eurobasket: Lauri Markkanen scores 43 points vs. Croatia

Lauri Markkanen had an enormous game against Croatia, helping his team get to the quarter-finals and making history along the way. He had 43 points – a new Finnish national team record at a major FIBA event – 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, and 19/29 from the field, with 0 turnovers . “It was one of those nights in which it looked like I shot the ball and it always went in. Great win, I’m just trying to do what the team needs me to do. We knew that we can beat everybody when we play our best basketball: Croatia is a great team”, he said.Source: EuroHoops.net