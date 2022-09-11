Nikola Jokic out of the Eurobasket after stunning loss against Italy

Dionysis Aravantinos: Nikola Jokic and Serbia are OUT of the EuroBasket in the Round of 16. Italy pulled off one of the greatest EuroBasket upsets of all time.
Mark Woods @markbritball
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Michael Singer @msinger
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Michael Singer @msinger
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Michael Singer @msinger
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Michael Singer @msinger
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Michael Singer @msinger
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
