Stephen Curry seriously thought of reuniting with Kevin Durant

In one of five interviews, Curry revealed that he and the Warriors legitimately discussed whether and how to blow up the roster of the defending NBA champions this summer for a reunion with Durant, who dramatically split from Golden State in 2019 for the Brooklyn Nets following back-to-back titles.
Source: Matt Sullivan @ Rolling Stone
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Steph Curry told @sullduggery he loves KD. I know anything KD is kindling for the same ol’ discourse but it feels meaningful to see Steph say this. File it away in the “players are people” folder. pic.twitter.com/Kw78XonYsN – 9:19 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Part 1 of @azcentral Q&A with #Suns GM James Jones addresses more than Kevin Durant.
It’s mostly Durant, BUT Jones also talks about how Mikal Bridges’ name should come up in trade talks and how there are ongoing discussions on Cam Johnson rookie extension https://t.co/yoLfOlbGMM pic.twitter.com/Typ7adZMZJ – 12:15 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
GM Jones says there was “not much discussion” of Suns trading for Durant nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/11/gm-… – 10:50 AM
Kevin Durant @KDTrey5
Love to all the NFL homies, I appreciate all y’all do for fans worldwide. Have a fun and healthy season…let’s get it – 9:27 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
KD on the sidelines at the Alabama-Texas game pic.twitter.com/MGrWv7FGN1 – 12:34 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Bugrahan Curry or Stephen Tuncer?
20 points / 6-6 3P with 10 minutes remaining. The game of his life! #BizBirlikteyiz #EuroBasket #TURFRA – 7:16 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We had discussions with Brooklyn about their desires and what they were trying to do, but ultimately, I would say like most teams, there was nothing to it.”
Explain?
“Not much discussion, in-depth discussion.”
James Jones on Kevin Durant talks. #Suns https://t.co/jlXxw21s6z pic.twitter.com/aeHyM4wnsw – 7:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
‘Brooklyn wanted to keep Kevin Durant’: #Suns GM James Jones on why Nets’ All-Star isn’t with Phoenix azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 5:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
I interviewed #Suns GM James Jones about several things starting with the obvious.
Why didn’t Kevin Durant end up in Phoenix?
He wanted out of Brooklyn.
The Suns were atop his wish list?
“Brooklyn wanted to keep Kevin Durant in Brooklyn.”
Part 1 incoming.
Part 2 tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/NkYaIERZPN – 5:49 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Stephen Curry agrees with Draymond Green: 2022 title was ‘definitely the most special’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/09/ste… – 3:01 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
2K23 ratings among Western Conference guards:
Steph Curry – 96
Luke Doncic – 95
Ja Morant – 93
Devin Booker – 91
Chris Paul – 90
Damian Lillard – 89
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 87 – 2:28 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Stephen Curry values 2022 title more than two he won with Kevin Durant: ‘Give me this one, all day every day’
cbssports.com/nba/news/steph… – 11:54 AM
Stephen Curry values 2022 title more than two he won with Kevin Durant: ‘Give me this one, all day every day’
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After Sue Bird played her final game on Tuesday, Steph Curry chimed in on Twitter with a message for the WNBA legend. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/09/06/war… – 7:01 AM
“I was never hesitant. The idea of playing with KD and knowing who he is as a person, from our history in those three years, I think KD’s a really good dude. I think he is misunderstood. I think he has had certain things happen in his life that hurt his ability to trust people around him, in a sense of making him feel safe at all times. So all of those things, I understand, having played with him and gotten to know him. I love that dude. -via Rolling Stone / September 11, 2022
Curry suggested that Durant had unrealistic expectations that his preferred destinations would retain superstar rosters, despite Brooklyn’s high asking price: “Man, he thinks that they’re gonna go to teams — like if he went to Phoenix — that they’re gonna be the same team if he’s there,” Curry told Snoop. Of the Boston Celtics, he said, “They have a little bit of everything, but they would have to deal with the organizational transition to get rid of Jaylen [Brown]. -via Rolling Stone / September 11, 2022
Curry also talked with his brother Seth, the Brooklyn Nets shooting guard, about a potential Durant recoupling. “For him to even be entertaining the thought of having KD back on the team kind of speaks to his character,” Seth told Rolling Stone on July 13. “Who knows? I might be in the trade with him.” -via Rolling Stone / September 11, 2022
