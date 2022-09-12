Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson, Mike Conley on the move?

NBA on ESPN: More changes for the Jazz may be on the way 👀 “They still have Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson, Mike Conley. The sense around the league is that the Jazz at least feel that they have deals for all of those veteran players.” – @Ramona Shelburne
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
While Conley was relatively solid last season (72 games played, 40.8 percent shooting from three-point range), the Jazz may struggle to find a team willing to take on his contract. “He’s over the hill,” one executive said. “His production is not worth [his salary].” -via Bleacher Report / September 9, 2022
Following the departure of Donovan Mitchell, many around the league are anticipating the Jazz looking to move Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic and/or Mike Conley before the trade deadline. Clarkson has generated the most interest thus far with the Memphis Grizzlies, Milwaukee Bucks, Sacramento Kings and Toronto Raptors said to be teams with initial interest following Rudy Gobert’s departure earlier this offseason, sources told Fastbreak. -via Sports Illustrated / September 6, 2022
Jeff Zillgitt: The Lakers have some interest, I’m told, in the Jazz vets who could be traded (Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic). But the Lakers also want to preserve cap space for next summer and aren’t that interested in taking contracts beyond 2022-23. Bogdanovic on expiring. -via Twitter @JeffZillgitt / September 2, 2022
Jake Fischer: So Collin Sexton clearly wanted to get paid, there was a big gap. We talked about this with Chris Fedor here a couple of weeks back that, ironically, being that he ends up going to the Jazz that Jordan Clarkson’s contract that takes up the $13 mil dollar number that Cleveland was comfortable with. Sexton wanted $20 million. We talked about the Jazz’s interest in Collin Sexton most recently t when we had Michael Scotto on a few weeks ago. But I mean, Kobe Altman’s front office did the damn thing. -via Apple Podcasts / September 3, 2022
John Gambadoro: Phoenix being good does work against them in competing for players as their 1st-round pick(s) are not expected to be as good as others. In the case of Bojan Bogdanovic, the Suns, Lakers, Mavs & Knicks all have interest with draft picks & expiring contracts the key to a deal. -via Twitter / September 10, 2022
Italy booked their ticket to the Round of 16 in the last game of the night by beating Croatia with the two teams sharing a 2-2 record and the tie-breaker over Estonia which has a 1-3 record. The final score was 81-76 with the duo of Simone Fontecchio and Nicolo Melli scoring 19 points each for the winning side. Bojan Bogdanovic was a one-man offense for Croatia but his 27 points were not enough. -via EuroHoops.net / September 6, 2022
