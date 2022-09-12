Hawks sign Jarrett Culver to two-way contract

JD Shaw: The Hawks have signed Jarrett Culver to a two-way contract, the team announced.
Atlanta Hawks Sign Guard Jarrett Culver to Two-Way Contract sportando.basketball/en/atlanta-haw… – 1:27 PM
The Hawks announced that they have signed Jarrett Culver to their open two-way roster spot. pic.twitter.com/o9t6yeXa84 – 1:02 PM
John Hollinger: If Jaren isn’t being offered, seems like a Memphis package for Durant would have to include Green and Adams to get anywhere near the $35.6M they’d have to send out as salary match. They could also sign-and-trade Jarrett Culver to make some confederate money for a deal. -via Twitter @johnhollinger / August 22, 2022
Scottie Barnes confirmed on Twitch that he believes Jarrett Culver has signed a contract with the Toronto Raptors. 🔥👀 -via Twitter / August 20, 2022
No matter where Jarrett Culver goes, his heart will always be in Lubbock. The former Texas Tech basketball standout and current NBA guard will return to his native Lubbock from July 18-21 to host the second annual Jarrett Culver Basketball Camp. -via Lubbock Online / July 18, 2022
