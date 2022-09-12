Luka Doncic sits out of practice with possible ankle injury

The Slovenian national team is preparing for their EuroBasket 2022 quarter-finals match against Poland, which will be played on September 14 at 20:30 CET. However, the Slovenian superstar Luka Doncic sat out the practice on September 12 and could have been seen with an ice wrap around his ankle. A worrisome sight for Slovenia and its fans.
Source: BasketNews
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Are you ready to watch Luka Doncic do his thing again? Doncic and Slovenia will play Poland on Wednesday at 1:20 p.m. CT in the EuroBasket quarterfinals. By the way, the @Dallas Mavericks open training camp on Sept. 27. It’s right around the corner, so finish up your vacation. – 2:18 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
GeorgeZakkas @ZakkasGeorge
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
More on this storyline
Doncic was able to walk but did not practice and had his right ankle wrapped in ice. The severity of the injury is unknown but the sight is concerning. -via BasketNews / September 12, 2022
During an interview with USA Today’s Sports Seriously, Brunson revealed that opinion and talked about what it was like to play with Doncic over the last few years. “It wasn’t really difficult (to play alongside him) because you knew what it was. Luka is such a great talent. He can do anything on the court,” said Brunson. “I think, for me, I kind of figured out how to play with him because he’s so dominant. He knows how to play the game, he knows how to help his team win. I truly loved playing with him because we were in a position to win every night, because of him. “I’ve said this numerous times and I’ll continue to say it until I speak it into existence; That dude is a first-ballot Hall of Famer.” -via Sports Illustrated / September 12, 2022
🇧🇪 Kevin Tumba threw an elbow at 🇸🇮 Luka Doncic TWICE 😳 #EuroBasket -via Twitter @BasketNews_com / September 10, 2022
