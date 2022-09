Luka Doncic sits out of practice with possible ankle injury

During an interview with USA Today’s Sports Seriously, Brunson revealed that opinion and talked about what it was like to play with Doncic over the last few years. “It wasn’t really difficult (to play alongside him) because you knew what it was. Luka is such a great talent. He can do anything on the court,” said Brunson. “I think, for me, I kind of figured out how to play with him because he’s so dominant. He knows how to play the game, he knows how to help his team win. I truly loved playing with him because we were in a position to win every night, because of him. “I’ve said this numerous times and I’ll continue to say it until I speak it into existence; That dude is a first-ballot Hall of Famer.” -via Sports Illustrated / September 12, 2022