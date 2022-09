Soccer star Lionel Messi: They should say I am the Manu Ginobili of football

But the Ginobili contingent was the biggest and loudest, drawn from several continents and four decades, hooting at the first mention of his name. You would have thought Paul Pierce or some other Celtic was going in again, pulling fans from just up the road in Boston. Not bad for the No. 57 overall pick of the 1999 draft. “I thought, ‘What?!’ I could not believe it,” said Ginobili of his shock at being chosen by San Antonio at that point. He was overseas, with no idea it was about to happen. “I thought it was a mistake. I had zero expectations. Zero.” -via NBA.com / September 11, 2022