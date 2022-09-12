Soccer star Lionel Messi: They should say I am the Manu Ginobili of football

Manu Ginobili is one of the greatest basketball players from Argentina. The San Antonio Spurs legend has been inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame recently. As a part of this incredible achievement, Ginobili received special praise from his fellow countryman and football superstar, Lionel Messi, who called himself ‘Manu of football.’ “It makes me very proud to hear a journalist say that Manu is the Messi of basketball. In fact, they should say that I am the Manu of football,” the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner told the media, via San Antonio Spurs’ Twitter.
Manu Ginobili is officially a Hall of Famer!
From super-sub and glue-guy to anchor inductee in the Class of 2022 at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, San Antonio’s Manu Ginobili — GINOBILI! — had a journey like few others. From last night: nba.com/news/for-one-n… – 1:43 PM
Watch Manu Ginobili be inducted into the Hall of Fame nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/11/wat… – 9:26 AM
Manu Ginobili and Radivoj Korac enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame
Manu Ginobili inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame 🙏 pic.twitter.com/nvR2Pnfoul – 3:39 AM
After a legendary career that included 4 NBA titles, Manu Ginobili was officially inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame.
The Argentine had a lot to say about his teammates, coach Gregg Popovich & his humble beginnings in his home country 🇦🇷
“An inspirational player:” Manu Ginobili reveled in his Hall of Fame moment Saturday, and this time nothing got lost in translation. expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a…) via @expressnews – 12:42 AM
A wonderful speech from Manu.
Manu’s Hall of Fame career speaks for itself 🤩
Tim Duncan summing up newly minted Hall of Famer Manu Ginobili: “Genius chaos.” – 9:41 PM
That time @DeMar DeRozan designed a special Argentina flag-inspired pair of Kobes — 6 months ahead of time — to honor @Manu Ginobili at Manu’s Spurs jersey retirement in 2019 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/sOvkzWl4J7 – 9:10 PM
Manu Ginobili did not choose the affliction – he calls it “craziness” – that made him incapable of losing. For the man who won at a greater rate than anyone before being enshrined in the Hall of Fame tonight, it was just part of being Manu. expressnews.com/sports/columni…) – 6:27 PM
How Manu Ginobili’s competitiveness & curiosity pushed him into the Hall of Fame | NBA.com nba.com/news/manu-gino… – 3:24 PM
What was 2022 @Hoophall inductee Manu Ginóbili like when he was 23?
Ettore Messina, Manu’s former coach with Virtus Bologna and later the San Antonio Spurs joined @Rick Kamla and @adaniels33 on Give and Go.
Manu Ginobili: “At the moment of my draft year in 1999, no Argentinian ever played in the NBA. So what happened? The dream of playing in the NBA was unrealistic growing up.”
Manu Ginobili finished his career with two All-Star appearances and a career scoring average on par with Dion Waiters and Lamar Odom.
And yet based solely on his NBA production, he’s a no brainer HOF’er.
Here’s why:
Manu Ginobili grew up in Bahía Blanca, the hoops capital of Argentina. He’s 5,650 miles away at the Hall of Fame, reflecting on the journey.
“It was not that unusual to have a family of basketball players and lovers. The unusual part is ending up here.”
2022 @Hoophall Inductee: Manu Ginobili
📊 1057 GP, 13.3 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 3.8 APG
🎯 44.7 FG%, 36.9 3P%, 82.7 FT%
⭐️ 2x (2005, 2011)
🏆 2008 SMOY
💍 4x (2003, 2005, 2007, 2014)
Lot of messing around by Slovenia late in 2nd qtr allowing Belgium to close to 44-41 at half. Slovenia had 11 pt lead in 1st. 10 pt lead in 2nd then relaxed. Doncic 16-2-2 w/3 steals. Just 1-6 on 2ptrs (He’s getting hammered) Former Baylor Bear Manu Lecomte leads Belgium w/9 – 9:35 AM
We love to make comparisons, but there will only ever be one Manu Ginobili. On one of the most unique players to ever lace ’em up:
HOF threads for Manu and Tim 🧵
To become a Hall of Famer, Manu Ginobili not only had to cross an ocean. He had to suspend his own disbelief.
Tomorrow the @Hoophall will officially induct the 13 new members that make up the Class of 2022, including Manu Ginóbili and Lindsay Whalen.
Hear the Enshrinement Ceremony on NBA Radio, live courtesy of NBA TV.
Manu Ginobili on the Hall of Fame, possibly selling himself a bit short:
Tim Hardaway at Hall of Fame media session said he was surprised to learn that fellow 2022 inductee Manu Ginobili had only one NBA jersey as a kid, Hardaway’s. – 3:10 PM
“I’m not here because I was special,” Ginobili said near the end of the tidy two-hour show. “I’m here because I was part of two of the most important teams … with the Spurs winning four NBA championships and with my Argentinian national team winning [Olympic] gold in 2004.” -via NBA.com / September 11, 2022
But the Ginobili contingent was the biggest and loudest, drawn from several continents and four decades, hooting at the first mention of his name. You would have thought Paul Pierce or some other Celtic was going in again, pulling fans from just up the road in Boston. Not bad for the No. 57 overall pick of the 1999 draft. “I thought, ‘What?!’ I could not believe it,” said Ginobili of his shock at being chosen by San Antonio at that point. He was overseas, with no idea it was about to happen. “I thought it was a mistake. I had zero expectations. Zero.” -via NBA.com / September 11, 2022
