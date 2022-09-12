Tim Connelly on Anthony Edwards' use of homophobic language: We are disappointed

Chris Hine: Timberwolves President Tim Connelly has released a statement regarding Anthony Edwards’ use of homophobic language in an Instagram video: “We are disappointed in the language and actions Anthony Edwards displayed on social media. The Timberwolves are committed to being an inclusive and welcoming organization for all and apologize for the offense this has caused to so many.”
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
The Timberwolves on Anthony Edwards, who made gay slurs on a recent IG video. pic.twitter.com/EkorCNToH1 – 4:10 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Wolves President Tim Connelly’s statement on Anthony Edwards’ homophobic comments: “We are disappointed in the language and actions Anthony Edwards displayed on social media. The Timberwolves are committed to being an inclusive and welcoming organization for all.” pic.twitter.com/Ju9Anf33E9 – 4:03 PM
Darren Wolfson @DWolfsonKSTP
Enjoyed catching up this morning with #Timberwolves coach Chris Finch. He has spoken with Anthony Edwards. “Teachable moment… Certainly not something we condone.” Ant has apologized for his use of homophobic language on an Instagram story. The league is looking into the matter. pic.twitter.com/4D7ya0H3ed – 2:07 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Anthony Edwards apologizes for homophobic language in Instagram story nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/12/ant… – 8:00 AM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
News story … Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards apologizes for homophobic comments in Instagram video: startribune.com/anthony-edward… – 5:01 PM
Anthony Edwards @theantedwards_
What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry. It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that! – 3:22 PM
Chris Hine: The league is reviewing this matter to see if there will be any discipline levied against Anthony Edwards, a source said. -via Twitter @ChristopherHine / September 12, 2022
Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has issued an apology after sharing a homophobic Instagram story with his 1.2m followers. The 22-year-old posted a story in which he observes a group of men and describes them as “queer-ass” before using a racial slur. “Look at the world I came to,” he adds. -via The Guardian / September 12, 2022
