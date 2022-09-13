Collin Sexton: 'I'm 100 percent healthy now'

Eric Walden: Collin Sexton said he isn’t sure how the deal with the Jazz came about, his agent and the teams put the deal together. Said he just took his agent’s advice to stay ready. Said he is 100% healthy now.
Source: Twitter @tribjazz
Source: Twitter @tribjazz
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Collin Sexton said he isn’t sure how the deal with the Jazz came about, his agent and the teams put the deal together. Said he just took his agent’s advice to stay ready. Said he is 100% healthy now. – 11:02 AM
Collin Sexton said he isn’t sure how the deal with the Jazz came about, his agent and the teams put the deal together. Said he just took his agent’s advice to stay ready. Said he is 100% healthy now. – 11:02 AM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Collin Sexton said he’s 100% after his meniscus tear last year.
#takenote | @kslsports – 11:02 AM
Collin Sexton said he’s 100% after his meniscus tear last year.
#takenote | @kslsports – 11:02 AM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Ochai Agbaji and Collin Sexton in their first @Utah Jazz press conference.
#TakeNote | @kslsports pic.twitter.com/xBIVeEJ28P – 11:02 AM
Ochai Agbaji and Collin Sexton in their first @Utah Jazz press conference.
#TakeNote | @kslsports pic.twitter.com/xBIVeEJ28P – 11:02 AM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Why Jazz fans should like what they see in Collin Sexton — when they see him https://t.co/LEFsnYR8Ag pic.twitter.com/gIhboKTMQI – 11:35 AM
Why Jazz fans should like what they see in Collin Sexton — when they see him https://t.co/LEFsnYR8Ag pic.twitter.com/gIhboKTMQI – 11:35 AM
More on this storyline
Eric Walden: Both Collin Sexton and Ochai Agbaji say they expect they’ll enjoy Utah because they’re outdoorsy types. Agbaji said he even went hiking yesterday. Asked what trail he was on, he laughed and admitted, “I have no idea!” -via Twitter @tribjazz / September 13, 2022
“It was the best offer,” Zanik said. “I think for them, they saw an opportunity they had in their team to open up a window. With Donovan and the young group, I think they’re gonna be very good. To get a good return, you have to give up something good as well. They certainly gave up a lot. Meaningful for them, and it was a meaningful trade that we liked as well.” -via Clutch Points / September 12, 2022
The Utah Jazz have acquired guards Ochai Agbaji (OCH-eye uh-BAH-gee), Collin Sexton, forward Lauri Markkanen (LAU-ree MARK-a-nin), future first round picks, and future first round draft swaps from the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for guard Donovan Mitchell, following the outcome of successful physicals. -via NBA.com / September 8, 2022
<div class=”veeseoRA2VW”></div>
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.