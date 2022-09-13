Dwyane Wade leaves TNT

Future Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade will not return to TNT this season, The Post learned Tuesday. After three years at the network, the decision was Wade’s, according to sources. TNT made an offer to keep him, but Wade has various other business interests he wants to focus on.
Source: Andrew Marchand @ New York Post
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Dwyane Wade @DwyaneWade
I’m still not ok that Denver didn’t give the ball to Russ and let him win or lose it. That’s why you go out and get an elite quarterback isn’t it? Anyways I’m just a fan 🤷🏾♂️ – 5:44 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Definitely looking forward to this! The Redeem Team doc poster is on point. Something I’d have on my wall back in the day. Kobe, Melo, LeBron, D-Wade, and Coach K. Bound to be a must-see doc for any basketball fan. pic.twitter.com/X3fIWrlCul – 5:33 PM
Dwyane Wade @DwyaneWade
An unforgettable journey! Redeem Team on @netflix October 7th! 🔥🔥🥇🥇 pic.twitter.com/4o84lR7eUJ – 11:32 AM
TNT declined comment, but there were no ill feelings between the two sides. Sources said the move is not at all related to recent layoffs by Turner’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery. -via New York Post / September 13, 2022
NBA Central: The Redeem Team Documentary looks 🔥 pic.twitter.com/u6KNbrsCKv -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / September 13, 2022
Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Carmelo Anthony’s next team is the ‘place that wants him’ says Dwyane Wade. “The place that’s going to allow him to be Melo & understand that he still can play the game of basketball.” “A place where they can allow Melo to play the game he loves the way that Melo can.” -via Twitter / August 30, 2022
