Eurobasket: Willy Hernangomez scores 27, Spain reaches semifinals for 11th straight time

In a sold-out WiZink center in Madrid and with Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer in attendance, Greece missed Giannis Antetokounmpo who was rested, and Spain got the 87-80 win behind a huge double-double by Pelicans’ Willy Hernangomez (23 p. 10 r.). His brother, Juancho Hernangomez added 10 points and eight rebounds, while veteran leader Sergio Llull who missed the first game between the two teams stepped on the court and scored six points. -via EuroHoops.net / August 11, 2022