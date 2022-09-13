Eurobasket: Willy Hernangomez scores 27, Spain reaches semifinals for 11th straight time

Willy Hernangomez with 27 points and two big threes by Rudy Fernandez which made the score 95-84 sealed the deal for Spain. “I am happy because we are in the next round guys and we have guys, like 37-years old Rudy who is giving everything on the court”, said Willy. The defending World Champions beat ambitious Finland 100-90 and for the 11th straight Eurobasket, they are playing in the semifinals.
Source: EuroHoops.net
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
After he scored 27 points in 24 minutes for Spain in its 100-90 quarterfinal win over Finland today, #Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez has 104 pts in EuroBasket in just 130 mins. That equates to 28.9 pts per 36 mins – 1:46 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Spain through to #Eurobasket22 semis with a 100-90 win over Finland after trailing by 15 in 1st half. Rudy Fernandez turned back the clock with 9 of his 11 pts in 4th qtr. Also had 5 stls. Willy Hernangomez 27 to lead Spain, which has reached semis of every Eurobasket since 1999 – 1:08 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Willy Hernangomez dropped 27 points (10-13 FG) to help Spain beat Finland and advance to the Eurobasket semifinals.
Mark Woods @markbritball
Spain rally from 15 down to beat Finland 100-90 and advance to the semi-finals of EuroBasket for the 11th consecutive time.
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Willy Hernangomez was the man who kept Spain alive in the quarterfinal game vs Finland and helped his teammates to win it.
27 points / 10-13 FG / 7-8 FT / 5 rebounds / 1 block / 28 efficiency
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Spain advances to the EuroBasket semifinals with a 100-90 win against Finland. Dominated the second half. Willy Hernangomez with 27 points (10-13 FG). Will face winner of Germany-Greece. – 1:05 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willy Hernangomez with a team-high 27 points (10/13 FG) for Spain as they advance to the semis of EuroBasket with a 100-90 win over Finland.
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Do not bring that weak stuff into Willy Hernangomez’s open-air seaside getaway. – 12:54 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Today Spain will face Finland for the #EuroBasket quarterfinals. It’s Willy Hernangomez vs Lauri Markkanen!
The last time they faced each other, the New Orleans Pelicans defeated 108-104 the Cavaliers in Cleveland
Hernangomez: 3rebs
Markkanen: 14pts, 5rebs, 2asts
More on this storyline
Spain was superior from start to finish end made short work of Iceland 87 – 57. Willy Hernangomez delivered 19 points plus eight rebounds, Jaime Pradilla had 14 points and six boards while Rudy Fernandez dropped 13 points for the winning side. -via EuroHoops.net / August 24, 2022
In a sold-out WiZink center in Madrid and with Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer in attendance, Greece missed Giannis Antetokounmpo who was rested, and Spain got the 87-80 win behind a huge double-double by Pelicans’ Willy Hernangomez (23 p. 10 r.). His brother, Juancho Hernangomez added 10 points and eight rebounds, while veteran leader Sergio Llull who missed the first game between the two teams stepped on the court and scored six points. -via EuroHoops.net / August 11, 2022
