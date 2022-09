Greece, Giannis Antetokounmpo eliminated from Eurobasket

Giannis scored 50 in a Finals close out game.It had been three or four months since I’d tweeted that I want to do my part to make sure it’s never forgotten. – 8:17 PM

Gianmarco Pozzecco was ecstatic after the win against Serbia, even hugging and kissing Giannis Antetokounmpo along the way.Now, the two met again, and the coach explained everything about it 👇

Gianmarco Pozzecco apologized to Giannis Antetokounmpo the next day he met him in the elevator.Italy’s coach also shared a strange situation in the locker room when he was ejected vs. Serbia.Full story:

Gianmarco Pozzecco met Giannis Antetokounmpo in the elevator the next day and apologized for his famous jump 🙌The Greek Freak started laughing 🤣 pic.twitter.com/e15jiF1dvQ

Greece and Mavericks’ guard Tyler Dorsey and some guy named Giannis will take on host Germany in the EuroBasket quarterfinals at 1:30 Dallas time. It’ll be a home game for the Germans as it will be in Berlin. You can watch on the ESPN platforms or keep it here for updates. – 1:17 PM

That’s a calm and composed first seven minutes from Greece. They could have lost their heads as the Germans hit 7 of their first 8 3-point attempts, but instead they just kept with them.Antetokounmpo has 13 points on 6-of-7 FG. Germany up, 28-25, with 2:50 left in Q1. – 2:46 PM

After one quarter, Germany leads, 31-27.Giannis Antetokounmpo put up 13 points (6-7 FG), four rebounds and four assists in the first 8 minutes and 18 seconds.Curious to see how much rest he ends up getting in today’s game. – 2:53 PM

They have been fighting hard throughout this first half and Greece has now tied the game at 44 just a few minutes before halftime.Antetokounmpo with 15pts/5reb/6ast. – 3:10 PM

The official just talked to Giannis Antetokounmpo after he threw the ball back to him on his second free throw attempt.Hit both though. And Greece leads, 46-44. – 3:14 PM

If you think 🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo might have a poor first half again, think again.The Greek Freak with 1⃣9⃣ points, 5⃣ rebounds & 8⃣ (!) assists after the two quarters vs 🇩🇪 Germany 🔥

Germany has changed their defensive coverages up a bit and they’re switching Schroder onto Antetokounmpo more willingly, but Greece just hasn’t been able to take advantage of that mismatch yet. – 3:46 PM

Giannis and Greece in BIG trouble in a road game in Berlin. Germany on a 20-1 run to start 3rd qtr and leading 77-62. – 3:56 PM

Unreal defense on Giannis. Incredible. Four guys closing in every time he gets the ball in the perimeter. – 4:01 PM

The Greeks were able to chip away at the deficit, but still trail Germany, 83-71, after three quarters.Antetokounmpo has 27 points, 7 rebounds and 8 assists in 26 minutes and 41 seconds. (He played the whole third quarter.) – 4:04 PM

Franz Wagner looks to be taking the Year 2 leap putting together a dominant EuroBasket performance. Beautiful step-back three on Giannis Antetokounmpo as Germany leads Greece. pic.twitter.com/JdsMsv6UgY

Giannis tried to cut Germany’s lead almost all alone. This is not gonna work in any space. Gremans are controlling the tempo easliy. Terrible 2nd half for Greece #GERGRE

Giannis Antetokounmpo was just given his second unsportsmanlike foul of the game on review and he has been ejected from the game.With 4:56 left, Germany leads 96-82.Antetokounmpo put up 31 points, seven rebounds and eight assists in 30 minutes. – 4:23 PM

It’s all over but the shouting. Giannis just got kicked out of the game for a flagrant unsportsmanlike foul. – 4:23 PM

Refs just ejected Giannis with Greece down 96-82 to Germany and 5 mins left. Another #EuroBasket shock on the cards. – 4:23 PM

That Giannis Antetokounmpo was bogus. The NBA would (rightly) never let that second “unsportsmanlike foul” call happen. – 4:28 PM

This really did happen: 🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo was ejected from the game with 5 minutes left 🤯 #EuroBasket pic.twitter.com/dZ31Iyx8Vd

So 2/3 of #Eurobasket2022 superstars (Jokic and Giannis) are out in qtrs. Luka is the only one left. Slovenia-Poland qtr final 1:30 CT tomorrow. – 4:38 PM

FINAL: Germany 107, Greece 96Greece has been eliminated from Eurobasket 2022, while Germany moves to the semifinals vs. Spain.Greece: 9-29 from 3Germany: 17-31 from 3Giannis Antetokounmpo: 31pts/7reb/8ast in 30 minutes – 4:39 PM

Daniel Theis and Germany take down Giannis and Greece and they’re on to the semi-finals of EuroBasket. They’ll take on Spain next. Germany guaranteed 2 more games – even in a loss to Spain, they would play in the third-place game. – 4:39 PM

Germany land a #eurobasket semi-final against Spain with a 107-96 upset of Greece.18-1 run at the start of the third spurred the hosts.Dennis Schroder had 26 points before his ejection with 3 mins left.Giannis had 31p, 7r and 8a but an international title still elusive – 4:39 PM

Germany’s offense was too much for Greece as Giannis Antetokounmpo and company are eliminated.The German team is BACK in the EuroBasket Top 4 for the first time since the silver medal run of 2005

Giannis Antetokounmpo gets EJECTED as Germany eliminates Greece and reaches the EuroBasket 2022 semifinal 🔥It was raining threes in Berlin as Franz Wagner, Dennis Schroder, and others were doing the job:

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.