Greece, Giannis Antetokounmpo eliminated from Eurobasket

Eric Nehm: FINAL: Germany 107, Greece 96 Greece has been eliminated from Eurobasket 2022, while Germany moves to the semifinals vs. Spain. Greece: 9-29 from 3 Germany: 17-31 from 3 Giannis Antetokounmpo: 31pts/7reb/8ast in 30 minutes
Source: Twitter @eric_nehm

Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Chicago Bulls free-agent addition Goran Dragic defended Giannis Antetokounmpo from Gilbert Arenas’ recent criticism. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/09/11/bul…6:01 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Dennis Schroder at EuroBasket today:
— 27 PTS
— 8 AST
— Eliminated Giannis
Still a free agent. pic.twitter.com/oa1QEj5Pns5:50 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Giannis Antetokounmpo at #EuroBasket 2022 (6 games)
29.3 points
56.6% FG
78.4% FT
8.8 rebounds
4.7 assists
1.5 steal
Greek Freak put Greece on his back but he couldn’t change the scenario. #GERGRE #FeartheDeer4:56 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo only had 2⃣ fouls in the entire game vs 🇩🇪 Germany, both unsportsmanlike 😳 #EuroBasket4:47 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Giannis Antetokounmpo gets EJECTED as Germany eliminates Greece and reaches the EuroBasket 2022 semifinal 🔥
It was raining threes in Berlin as Franz Wagner, Dennis Schroder, and others were doing the job:
basketnews.com/news-177926-gi…4:43 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Germany’s offense was too much for Greece as Giannis Antetokounmpo and company are eliminated.
The German team is BACK in the EuroBasket Top 4 for the first time since the silver medal run of 2005
eurohoops.net/en/eurobasket/…4:39 PM
Mark Woods @markbritball
Germany land a #eurobasket semi-final against Spain with a 107-96 upset of Greece.
18-1 run at the start of the third spurred the hosts.
Dennis Schroder had 26 points before his ejection with 3 mins left.
Giannis had 31p, 7r and 8a but an international title still elusive – 4:39 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Daniel Theis and Germany take down Giannis and Greece and they’re on to the semi-finals of EuroBasket. They’ll take on Spain next. Germany guaranteed 2 more games – even in a loss to Spain, they would play in the third-place game. – 4:39 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
FINAL: Germany 107, Greece 96
Greece has been eliminated from Eurobasket 2022, while Germany moves to the semifinals vs. Spain.
Greece: 9-29 from 3
Germany: 17-31 from 3
Giannis Antetokounmpo: 31pts/7reb/8ast in 30 minutes – 4:39 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
So 2/3 of #Eurobasket2022 superstars (Jokic and Giannis) are out in qtrs. Luka is the only one left. Slovenia-Poland qtr final 1:30 CT tomorrow. – 4:38 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The #EuroBasket semi-finals won’t have 🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo and 🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic 🤯 pic.twitter.com/QSyuHad5AL4:34 PM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com
This really did happen: 🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo was ejected from the game with 5 minutes left 🤯 #EuroBasket pic.twitter.com/dZ31Iyx8Vd4:30 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas
That Giannis Antetokounmpo was bogus. The NBA would (rightly) never let that second “unsportsmanlike foul” call happen. – 4:28 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Giannis with the second unsportsmanlike foul, his game is over #EuroBasket20224:24 PM
Mark Woods @markbritball
Refs just ejected Giannis with Greece down 96-82 to Germany and 5 mins left. Another #EuroBasket shock on the cards. – 4:23 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
It’s all over but the shouting. Giannis just got kicked out of the game for a flagrant unsportsmanlike foul. – 4:23 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Giannis Antetokounmpo was just given his second unsportsmanlike foul of the game on review and he has been ejected from the game.
With 4:56 left, Germany leads 96-82.
Antetokounmpo put up 31 points, seven rebounds and eight assists in 30 minutes. – 4:23 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Giannis finished the game vs Germany with 4:56 remaining
31 points
13-22 FG
4-8 FT
7 rebounds
8 assists
3 steals
#GERGRE #EuroBasket4:23 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Giannis EJECTED from the game with a second unsportsmanlike foul
Five minutes left, Germany leads 96-82 pic.twitter.com/tYlAlVvzl04:22 PM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com
GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO GETS EJECTED FROM THE GAME 😱 #EuroBasket4:21 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Giannis tried to cut Germany’s lead almost all alone. This is not gonna work in any space. Gremans are controlling the tempo easliy. Terrible 2nd half for Greece #GERGRE #EuroBasket4:21 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Franz Wagner looks to be taking the Year 2 leap putting together a dominant EuroBasket performance. Beautiful step-back three on Giannis Antetokounmpo as Germany leads Greece. pic.twitter.com/JdsMsv6UgY4:20 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Franz Wagner stepback over Giannis 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/rGlyqeTJyj4:17 PM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 7/10 Greece’s points and all of their FGs in 3rd 🇬🇷 😬 #EuroBasket4:06 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
The Greeks were able to chip away at the deficit, but still trail Germany, 83-71, after three quarters.
Antetokounmpo has 27 points, 7 rebounds and 8 assists in 26 minutes and 41 seconds. (He played the whole third quarter.) – 4:04 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Giannis drawing quintuple-teams at EuroBasket 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZYesKDn7Ht4:04 PM

Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Unreal defense on Giannis. Incredible. Four guys closing in every time he gets the ball in the perimeter. – 4:01 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Giannis and Greece in BIG trouble in a road game in Berlin. Germany on a 20-1 run to start 3rd qtr and leading 77-62. – 3:56 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Carchia
Germany’s defense on Giannis in this third quarter is UNREAL – 3:54 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Germany has changed their defensive coverages up a bit and they’re switching Schroder onto Antetokounmpo more willingly, but Greece just hasn’t been able to take advantage of that mismatch yet. – 3:46 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
If you think 🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo might have a poor first half again, think again.
The Greek Freak with 1⃣9⃣ points, 5⃣ rebounds & 8⃣ (!) assists after the two quarters vs 🇩🇪 Germany 🔥
#EuroBasket3:25 PM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Giannis Antetokounmpo in the first half against Germany:
19 points
8/11 FG
0/2 3FG
3/5 FT
5 rebounds
8 assists
1 steal
3 turnover
Triple-double watch. – 3:23 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Giannis Antetokounmpo vs Germany (1st half)
19 points
8-11 FG
3-5 FT
5 rebounds
8 assists
1 steal
in 16 minutes
#GERGRE #EuroBasket3:20 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
The official just talked to Giannis Antetokounmpo after he threw the ball back to him on his second free throw attempt.
Hit both though. And Greece leads, 46-44. – 3:14 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
They have been fighting hard throughout this first half and Greece has now tied the game at 44 just a few minutes before halftime.
Antetokounmpo with 15pts/5reb/6ast. – 3:10 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇩🇪 Dennis Schroder loves seeing 🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo getting an unsportsmanlike foul😁 #EuroBasket pic.twitter.com/6jv0FpwlX03:09 PM

StatMuse @statmuse
International players in 2022:
Jokic —
27/14/8
58/34/81%
Giannis —
30/12/6
55/29/72%
Embiid —
31/12/4
50/37/81%
Luka —
28/9/9
46/35/74%
All were top 5 in the MVP race. pic.twitter.com/4FtvV5ItKu3:07 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
After one quarter, Germany leads, 31-27.
Giannis Antetokounmpo put up 13 points (6-7 FG), four rebounds and four assists in the first 8 minutes and 18 seconds.
Curious to see how much rest he ends up getting in today’s game. – 2:53 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
31-27 lead for Germany
13 p. 4 r. 4 as. for Giannis in 8 minutes pic.twitter.com/kX0DrChps62:52 PM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Giannis Antetokounmpo in the first quarter against Germany:
13 points
6/7 FG
0/1 3FG
1/3 FT
4 rebounds
4 assists – 2:49 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
That’s a calm and composed first seven minutes from Greece. They could have lost their heads as the Germans hit 7 of their first 8 3-point attempts, but instead they just kept with them.
Antetokounmpo has 13 points on 6-of-7 FG. Germany up, 28-25, with 2:50 left in Q1. – 2:46 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Giannis Antetokounmpo put Greece on his after the sluggish start. Greece cut Germany’s lead to 3 (28-25) #GERGRE #EuroBasket2:45 PM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Giannis going to have to score 40+ for Greece to beat Germany. – 2:43 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Greece and Mavericks’ guard Tyler Dorsey and some guy named Giannis will take on host Germany in the EuroBasket quarterfinals at 1:30 Dallas time. It’ll be a home game for the Germans as it will be in Berlin. You can watch on the ESPN platforms or keep it here for updates. – 1:17 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Gianmarco Pozzecco met Giannis Antetokounmpo in the elevator the next day and apologized for his famous jump 🙌
The Greek Freak started laughing 🤣 pic.twitter.com/e15jiF1dvQ11:26 AM

Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Gianmarco Pozzecco apologized to Giannis Antetokounmpo the next day he met him in the elevator.
Italy’s coach also shared a strange situation in the locker room when he was ejected vs. Serbia.
Full story:
basketnews.com/news-177901-gi…6:50 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Gianmarco Pozzecco was ecstatic after the win against Serbia, even hugging and kissing Giannis Antetokounmpo along the way.
Now, the two met again, and the coach explained everything about it 👇
basketnews.com/news-177901-gi…6:47 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Giannis scored 50 in a Finals close out game.
It had been three or four months since I’d tweeted that I want to do my part to make sure it’s never forgotten. – 8:17 PM

More on this storyline

Germany coach Gordon Herbert will form a plan to limit Giannis Antetokounmpo’s action ahead of the EuroBasket quarterfinal game (13/9) of his national team against Greece while being aware that stopping the Greek Freak is easier said than done. -via EuroHoops.net / September 12, 2022
When asked about which elements will decide the game’s outcome, Herbert mentioned three specifically: “No. 1: Defensive transition is going to be very important,” Herbert said. “No. 2 is if we can contain Giannis. I don’t know how yet. Hopefully tomorrow, I’ll figure it out a little bit. No. 3 is to come out and play our game.” -via EuroHoops.net / September 12, 2022

