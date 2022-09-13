Kawhi Leonard working on a hip-hop album

According to its website, Culture Jam aims to “challenge the norms” that exist at the intersection of sports and entertainment. Eesean Bolden, who is Leonard’s creative partner, recently told PEOPLE’s Natasha Dye that this was a “passion project” for the two parties. “We wanted to see how people respond, because we want to give people things that they want. And a lot of people didn’t know that they wanted a Kawhi Leonard Culture Jam project.” The first project included popular artists such as Lil Uzi Vert, Wale, Ty Dolla $ign, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Polo G, Rod Wave, and Gunna.
Source: Bryan Kalbrosky @ For The Win
Source: Bryan Kalbrosky @ For The Win
More on this storyline
“Kawhi is hands-on,” Bolden, 37, tells PEOPLE. While Leonard does not lend his voice to the project, he’s “a passionate hip-hop head” who hand-selected the artists featured, alongside Bolden. “We’ve really been locked in and focused on the second volume. We have some incredible artists that want to be a part of it that we’re working through. Kawhi is hands-on. He’s picking the records, along with myself. We have artists like Cordae and Swae Lee, just to name a few that we expect to be on the project with Part 2.” -via People / September 13, 2022
Working with Leonard, a three-time NBA all-star and Finals MVP winner, is “an honor” says Bolden. “I can see why Kawhi’s the best because it’s all about everything being at a high level. ‘Let’s do it right. Let’s win.’ He gives me the rope to do what I need to do, and he’s all about just the results.” Bolden hopes that basketball and music will continue to intertwine, and influence a new generation of fans. -via People / September 13, 2022
With his return to the court now presumably less than one month away, LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is taking a brief vacation from his offseason training. Spotted at New York Fashion Week, Leonard is enjoying some time on the East Coast for fashion and the US Open. Not long after he was spotted attending a fashion show, Leonard was seen at the US Open taking in some tennis action. -via Sports Illustrated / September 12, 2022
<div class=”veeseoRA2VW”></div>
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.