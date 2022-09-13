Montrezl Harrell officially a Sixer

September 13, 2022- by

By |

Ky Carlin: The Montrezl Harrell addition is now official #Sixers pic.twitter.com/nHsXuWBxc9
Source: Twitter @Ky_Carlin

Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Montrezl Harrell is officially a Sixer and will wear No. 5.
Sixers’ press release notes Harrell is sixth all time in field goal percentage (62.0). The No. 5 player on that list is another Daryl Morey draft pick, Clint Capela. – 1:32 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The #Sixers officially announce the Montrezl Harrell signing. pic.twitter.com/dkkeKNntSi1:28 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
#sixers announce the Montrezl Harrell signing. pic.twitter.com/HtJRBHmKZV1:28 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
The Montrezl Harrell addition is now official #Sixers pic.twitter.com/nHsXuWBxc91:27 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The Montrezl Harrell signing is official, the team says via press release. – 1:27 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
The Montrezl Harrell signing has been made official. – 1:26 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Montrezl Harrell will wear No. 5 for the franchise #Sixers pic.twitter.com/KZ18XXov287:12 AM

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Free agent C Montrezl Harrell is signing two-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, including a player option. Harrell brings more toughness to a team searching for it this offseason. He was Sixth Man of the Year with Doc Rivers/Sam Cassell in 2019-2020 w/ Clippers. -via Twitter @wojespn / September 6, 2022
Jason Dumas: Source: Ultimately, the Sixers prioritized Montrezl Harrell over Markieff Morris and were willing see Harrell’s legal issues through. Morris, though extremely interested in landing in his hometown, didn’t want to wait that process out. -via Twitter @JDumasReports / September 6, 2022

