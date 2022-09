Montrezl Harrell officially a Sixer

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Free agent C Montrezl Harrell is signing two-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, including a player option. Harrell brings more toughness to a team searching for it this offseason. He was Sixth Man of the Year with Doc Rivers/Sam Cassell in 2019-2020 w/ Clippers. -via Twitter @wojespn / September 6, 2022

Montrezl Harrell is officially a Sixer and will wear No. 5.Sixers’ press release notes Harrell is sixth all time in field goal percentage (62.0). The No. 5 player on that list is another Daryl Morey draft pick, Clint Capela. – 1:32 PM

