Ronnie 2K addresses Klay Thompson’s complaint about his three-point rating

What’s it like when you see someone like Klay Thompson talk about his three-point rating? “I think it’s a badge of honor for those guys. Something they definitely talk about in the locker room,” Singh said. “Even though Klay said that he hadn’t played NBA2K since the Dreamcast, the fact that he cares about his rating so much, I know that that’s not true. I can see his gamer tag, he plays it just plenty. But I also think him in specific, he was really upset about an 88 three-point rating. But you know what the funny thing is? That was still tied for the second-highest rating. I think that’s part of the issue of having a teammate that’s leaps and bounds ahead of everybody, like how do you deal with that? Steph since 2015 has made way more than 10% more three-pointers than anyone else in the league. So at some point, shouldn’t the rating be 10% higher than everybody else in the league? How do we deal with that? I think he’s just kinda broke that scale.”Source: Joey Linn @ Sports Illustrated