Ronnie 2K addresses Klay Thompson’s complaint about his three-point rating

What’s it like when you see someone like Klay Thompson talk about his three-point rating? “I think it’s a badge of honor for those guys. Something they definitely talk about in the locker room,” Singh said. “Even though Klay said that he hadn’t played NBA2K since the Dreamcast, the fact that he cares about his rating so much, I know that that’s not true. I can see his gamer tag, he plays it just plenty. But I also think him in specific, he was really upset about an 88 three-point rating. But you know what the funny thing is? That was still tied for the second-highest rating. I think that’s part of the issue of having a teammate that’s leaps and bounds ahead of everybody, like how do you deal with that? Steph since 2015 has made way more than 10% more three-pointers than anyone else in the league. So at some point, shouldn’t the rating be 10% higher than everybody else in the league? How do we deal with that? I think he’s just kinda broke that scale.”
Source: Joey Linn @ Sports Illustrated
Source: Joey Linn @ Sports Illustrated
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Klay Thompson wasn’t missing in a recent workout. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/09/13/wat… – 10:21 AM
Klay Thompson wasn’t missing in a recent workout. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/09/13/wat… – 10:21 AM
More on this storyline
Singh added that these ratings are something players truly care about, which creates a level of interest between both fans and players. This led into Kevin Durant’s recent gripe with his overall rating, and how it was somehow lower than 99. “I’m sure you saw KD’s tweet as well,” Singh said. “You know what’s funny, me and Kevin are actually really close friends. He’s one of the four NBA players that was invited to my wedding. So we were texting literally the night before, then that rating hit and all of a sudden he was upset.” -via Sports Illustrated / September 13, 2022
“Draymond is like me,” Hardaway said. “I’m the voice. I’m the s— starter that gets us going. Chris and Mitch are like Steph and Klay. … They just go out there and don’t say nothing. Just go out there and do the job.” -via ESPN / September 9, 2022
Kylen Mills: The Warriors have named Klay Thompson’s older brother Mychel Thompson as the video coordinator for the upcoming season. I have a feeling some great Thompson brothers hijinks will ensue this season. The elder Thompson had stints playing in Santa Cruz also.😃 #dubnation -via Twitter @KylenMills / September 9, 2022
<div class=”veeseoRA2VW”></div>
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.