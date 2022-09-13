Russell Westbrook lists Los Angeles home for $29.995 million

Professional basketball player and fashion icon Russell Westbrook has listed his Los Angeles home for $29.995 million. The Los Angeles Lakers guard bought the Brentwood property for $19.75 million in 2018, property records show. Set on about half an acre, the roughly 13,500-square-foot house was built in 2018, according to a listing on Zillow. There are six bedrooms, a bar, wine room, gym and movie theater.
Source: E.B. Solomont @ Wall Street Journal
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Has Westbrook’s homecoming been enough of an unmitigated disaster to actually generate sympathy among some Laker fans? Plus, Pau may be uniquely inducted into the HOF. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/do-… – 12:56 PM
POLL! We’ve had comments on the @LockedOnLakers YouTube channel expressing sympathy for Westbrook over such a disastrous Lakers homecoming. (Note: Most still want him traded, but nonetheless feel for him.) Looking for a consensus among Laker fans. How do you feel? @ESPNLosAngeles – 2:17 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Russell Westbrook is reportedly “very open to a trade” from the Lakers 👀
➡️ https://t.co/2DAz2XUx4b pic.twitter.com/sIJ0463vzW – 4:11 PM
More on this storyline
Zach Lowe, host of “The Lowe Post” podcast, spoke with ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne about a number of Lakers-related topics, and noted (at the 12:08 mark) that his opinion is simply something that he envisions. “So, based on what I’ve heard, my prediction for what will be the starting five, not what should, but what will, is Russ (Russell Westbrook), [Kendrick] Nunn, and the Nunn buzz…there’s a lot of Kendrick Nunn talk, among 25 people who care about it,” Lowe said. “Russ, Nunn, LeBron [James], A.D. (Anthony Davis) and I think Damien Jones is right now the frontrunner to start at center, and I am as big a Damian Jones fan as exists in the NBA media.” -via Lakers Daily / September 10, 2022
As of now, competing executives aren’t sure the Lakers will send away one future first-round pick, let alone two, to get out of Westbrook’s contract unless the return package substantially improves the team. So what’s the plan? -via Bleacher Report / September 9, 2022
