Russell Westbrook lists Los Angeles home for $29.995 million

Zach Lowe, host of "The Lowe Post" podcast, spoke with ESPN's Ramona Shelburne about a number of Lakers-related topics, and noted (at the 12:08 mark) that his opinion is simply something that he envisions. "So, based on what I've heard, my prediction for what will be the starting five, not what should, but what will, is Russ (Russell Westbrook), [Kendrick] Nunn, and the Nunn buzz…there's a lot of Kendrick Nunn talk, among 25 people who care about it," Lowe said. "Russ, Nunn, LeBron [James], A.D. (Anthony Davis) and I think Damien Jones is right now the frontrunner to start at center, and I am as big a Damian Jones fan as exists in the NBA media."