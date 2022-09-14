Donovan Mitchell thought he was headed to Knicks

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
The Cavs introduced to the media Donovan Mitchell, who acknowledged Knicks as his initial preference:
“I thought it was New York. I’m not going to lie. Obviously who doesn’t want to be home next to their mom? I haven’t lived at home since eighth grade. So it would’ve been nice.” – 3:59 PM
The Cavs introduced to the media Donovan Mitchell, who acknowledged Knicks as his initial preference:
“I thought it was New York. I’m not going to lie. Obviously who doesn’t want to be home next to their mom? I haven’t lived at home since eighth grade. So it would’ve been nice.” – 3:59 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Donovan Mitchell chats with Darius Garland following the press conference. #Cavs pic.twitter.com/RK2s4TMagk – 2:57 PM
Donovan Mitchell chats with Darius Garland following the press conference. #Cavs pic.twitter.com/RK2s4TMagk – 2:57 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell says he thought he was going to New York this offseason but is thrilled to be in Cleveland. He also said market size and location is not what matters, it’s about winning. – 2:44 PM
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell says he thought he was going to New York this offseason but is thrilled to be in Cleveland. He also said market size and location is not what matters, it’s about winning. – 2:44 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
I’ll be damned. Donovan Mitchell, in his introduction to Cleveland, answering questions from the big, bad media. Along with Koby Altman and JB Bickerstaff.
Wouldn’t have happened if he were traded elsewhere – 2:31 PM
I’ll be damned. Donovan Mitchell, in his introduction to Cleveland, answering questions from the big, bad media. Along with Koby Altman and JB Bickerstaff.
Wouldn’t have happened if he were traded elsewhere – 2:31 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Donovan Mitchell on the reception he’s gotten today: “It blew me away, it still blows me away…There’s a sea of people here. You want to give your heart and soul for the people that show up for you…” #Cavs #LetEmKnow – 2:29 PM
Donovan Mitchell on the reception he’s gotten today: “It blew me away, it still blows me away…There’s a sea of people here. You want to give your heart and soul for the people that show up for you…” #Cavs #LetEmKnow – 2:29 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Donovan Mitchell: “Everyone from the moment I landed…from the tunnel to the airport, it’s been nothing but love and you guys have really showed that.” #LetEmKnow – 2:25 PM
Donovan Mitchell: “Everyone from the moment I landed…from the tunnel to the airport, it’s been nothing but love and you guys have really showed that.” #LetEmKnow – 2:25 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Koby Altman starts the Donovan Mitchell presser by thanking Collin Sexton, ‘a cultural fixture in this organization for 4 years,’ Lauri Markkanen who is ‘killing it overseas right now’ & Ochai who ‘will have a promising career ahead of him.’ #Cavs – 2:23 PM
Koby Altman starts the Donovan Mitchell presser by thanking Collin Sexton, ‘a cultural fixture in this organization for 4 years,’ Lauri Markkanen who is ‘killing it overseas right now’ & Ochai who ‘will have a promising career ahead of him.’ #Cavs – 2:23 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
There he is… No. 45… Donovan Mitchell. pic.twitter.com/t6Huhdskan – 2:19 PM
There he is… No. 45… Donovan Mitchell. pic.twitter.com/t6Huhdskan – 2:19 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell will wear No. 45 pic.twitter.com/W3dyLizWp0 – 2:18 PM
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell will wear No. 45 pic.twitter.com/W3dyLizWp0 – 2:18 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Donovan Mitchell arrives for his press conference in Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/zHeblGu6Yz – 2:12 PM
Donovan Mitchell arrives for his press conference in Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/zHeblGu6Yz – 2:12 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Intro press conference for #Cavs Donovan Mitchell about to get underway pic.twitter.com/yKkPWHVgPA – 2:12 PM
Intro press conference for #Cavs Donovan Mitchell about to get underway pic.twitter.com/yKkPWHVgPA – 2:12 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs president Koby Altman sends thoughts & prayers to the family of Jennifer Ilgauskas, wife of legend Zydrunas Ilgauskas, before the Donovan Mitchell press conference – 1:57 PM
#Cavs president Koby Altman sends thoughts & prayers to the family of Jennifer Ilgauskas, wife of legend Zydrunas Ilgauskas, before the Donovan Mitchell press conference – 1:57 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Wearing a white and gold #Cavs hoodie and a Browns hat, Donovan Mitchell arrived in Cleveland Wednesday morning, receiving a hearty welcome from Cavs season ticket holders and members of the organization
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/09/d… – 12:17 PM
Wearing a white and gold #Cavs hoodie and a Browns hat, Donovan Mitchell arrived in Cleveland Wednesday morning, receiving a hearty welcome from Cavs season ticket holders and members of the organization
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/09/d… – 12:17 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Donovan Mitchell just arrived in Cleveland and #Cavs GM, Koby Altman, welcomed him. Mitchell is ready to lead the Cavaliers next season. #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/CHRvUNnpxS – 11:59 AM
Donovan Mitchell just arrived in Cleveland and #Cavs GM, Koby Altman, welcomed him. Mitchell is ready to lead the Cavaliers next season. #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/CHRvUNnpxS – 11:59 AM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Ep 73 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss William Wesley aka World Wide Wes and his comments about why the Knicks passed on Donovan Mitchell.
Listen to it here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyWBh0
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Knicks #Utah pic.twitter.com/E6ImisUxxk – 6:55 PM
Basketball Pod Ep 73 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss William Wesley aka World Wide Wes and his comments about why the Knicks passed on Donovan Mitchell.
Listen to it here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyWBh0
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Knicks #Utah pic.twitter.com/E6ImisUxxk – 6:55 PM
More on this storyline
Chris Fedor: #Cavs Darius Garland and Caris LeVert are here in the front row for Donovan Mitchell’s introductory press conference. -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / September 14, 2022
<div class=”veeseoRA2VW”></div>
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.