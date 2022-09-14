Gilbert Arenas on Giannis Antetokounmpo: Is he smarter than Chris Paul or LeBron James?

Gilbert Arenas: Let’s go to the mental side. Is he smarter than Chris Paul? Is he smarter than LeBron James? Is he smarter than Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Kawhi Leonard, Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic? If he doesn’t rank number one in that, that’s what I mean.
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Gilbert Arenas triples down on Giannis Antetokounmpo.
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Germany shocked the world yesterday by comfortably beating Greece in EuroBasket 2022 quarterfinal.
Now, Maodo Lo and Daniel Theis revealed how they stopped Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Greek train 🤨
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
🎂 Happy 33rd birthday to Jimmy Butler!
📊 690 GP, 17.7 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 4.1 APG
🎯 46.0 FG%, 84.1 FT%
⭐️ 6x (2015-2018, 2020, 2022)
🏆 2015 MIP
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
On the podcast with @TheBoxAndOne_, we got asked about the never-ending Giannis skill debate.
I think it is a ludicrous idea to suggest for a second that Giannis is not as skilled as some of the best NBA players.
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Gianmarco Pozzecco praises Nicollo Melli once again
This time the Italian coach compared his player to the 3 European NBA superstars in Jokic, Doncic, and Antetokounmpo 😅
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
After beating Giannis what?
As Daniel Theis admits, the goal is now the gold!
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Everyone needs Thanasis Antetokounmpo in their lives 💙 #EuroBasket
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Stephen Curry is set to sign a lifetime contract with Under Armour 💰
The deal should be in a similar range to the one LeBron James has signed with Nike:
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Giannis Antetokounmpo in the EuroBasket:
29.3 PPG
56.6 FG%
20.0 3FG%
78.5 FT%
8.8 RPG
4.7 APG
1.5 SPG
0.8 BPG
2.5 TOs
28.3 MPG
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
I love Giannis with all my heart.
I’m so proud that he’s Greek and loves his country as much as I do.
For me — even though I’m biased — he’s the best player in the world.
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
StatMuse @statmuse
Dennis Schroder at EuroBasket today:
— 27 PTS
— 8 AST
— Eliminated Giannis
LeBron James @KingJames
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Giannis Antetokounmpo at #EuroBasket 2022 (6 games)
29.3 points
56.6% FG
78.4% FT
8.8 rebounds
4.7 assists
1.5 steal
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Giannis Antetokounmpo gets EJECTED as Germany eliminates Greece and reaches the EuroBasket 2022 semifinal 🔥
It was raining threes in Berlin as Franz Wagner, Dennis Schroder, and others were doing the job:
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Germany’s offense was too much for Greece as Giannis Antetokounmpo and company are eliminated.
The German team is BACK in the EuroBasket Top 4 for the first time since the silver medal run of 2005
Mark Woods @markbritball
Germany land a #eurobasket semi-final against Spain with a 107-96 upset of Greece.
18-1 run at the start of the third spurred the hosts.
Dennis Schroder had 26 points before his ejection with 3 mins left.
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Mark Woods @markbritball
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Giannis finished the game vs Germany with 4:56 remaining
31 points
13-22 FG
4-8 FT
7 rebounds
8 assists
3 steals
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Giannis EJECTED from the game with a second unsportsmanlike foul
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Evan Sidery @esidery
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
If you think 🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo might have a poor first half again, think again.
The Greek Freak with 1⃣9⃣ points, 5⃣ rebounds & 8⃣ (!) assists after the two quarters vs 🇩🇪 Germany 🔥
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Giannis Antetokounmpo in the first half against Germany:
19 points
8/11 FG
0/2 3FG
3/5 FT
5 rebounds
8 assists
1 steal
3 turnover
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Giannis Antetokounmpo vs Germany (1st half)
19 points
8-11 FG
3-5 FT
5 rebounds
8 assists
1 steal
in 16 minutes
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
StatMuse @statmuse
International players in 2022:
Jokic —
27/14/8
58/34/81%
Giannis —
30/12/6
55/29/72%
Embiid —
31/12/4
50/37/81%
Luka —
28/9/9
46/35/74%
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
31-27 lead for Germany
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Giannis Antetokounmpo in the first quarter against Germany:
13 points
6/7 FG
0/1 3FG
1/3 FT
4 rebounds
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
That’s a calm and composed first seven minutes from Greece. They could have lost their heads as the Germans hit 7 of their first 8 3-point attempts, but instead they just kept with them.
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Eric Patten @EricPatten
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
LeBron James and Mark Williams having the same DPOY odds sits badly with me. One of them is a literal DPOY runner-up and the other is a rookie who wasn’t even picked in the lottery.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Part 2 of @azcentral Q&A with #Suns GM James Jones topics:
Deandre Ayton’s “second-level things.”
Social media/Jae Crowder “change” tweet.
Dario Saric returning.
Additions.
Monty Williams extension.
Chris Paul/Devin Booker “co-captains”
Marc Stein: One senses, though, that this saga is far from over. Public pressure on Sarver, as well as the NBA regarding Sarver, has come nowhere close to Sterling levels — presumably because there is no TMZ recording, as with Sterling, of Sarver’s misdeeds. Yet that climate could change. We’re less than two weeks away from Suns Media Day on Sept. 26, which is the latest we will start hearing frequent questions posed to Chris Paul and other Phoenix players, as well as Coach Monty Williams, about Sarver’s ongoing operational control of the Suns. It really shouldn’t fall on them to make up for punishment this light, but the reality is that how players and Suns staffers — and, of course, sponsors — react will have a significant influence on what happens next in terms of a potential external push to urge Sarver to sell the team. -via marcstein.substack.com / September 14, 2022
Curry repeatedly agonized over a moment he wishes he could take back. In 2014, the Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling was exposed as a vile racist in recordings published by TMZ, in the middle of the upstart Warriors’ playoff series against them. Curry privately discussed a unified player response with the Clippers star Chris Paul, twice, because Curry and his teammates wanted to walk off the court after the jump ball. But the Warriors ultimately deferred to their opponents’ protest of choice — the Clippers wore warmup shirts with the logo inside out, then discarded them at center court — and to the league commissioner’s lifetime ban of Sterling. “One of my biggest regrets is not boycotting the game,” Curry told me. “That was a moment to leverage beyond anything we probably could have said.” -via Rolling Stone / September 12, 2022
Chris Paul: Never seen anything like what Serena Williams is doing!!! EVERYBODY EVERYWHERE is cheering for her and watching every moment!! I’m a fan and enjoying every minute!!! @serenawilliams #USOpen2022 -via Twitter @CP3 / September 1, 2022
While talking to Eurohoops after qualifying for the Eurobasket quarterfinals, Dragic didn’t hold any punches on the issue: “Giannis is the MVP. Gilbert Arenas is not. Was he ever the MVP? I don’t think so. So he can’t talk about Giannis. Giannis won the championship, won the MVP award. He has been the defensive player of the year”. -via EuroHoops.net / September 10, 2022
So how he explained this take by Arenas? “Sometimes when they retire they just want to be relevant and sometimes you come out in the media. It is what it is. Gilbert Arenas was an unbelievable player and an unbelievable scorer, but in the end, I feel like this generation has a lot of good European players in the NBA who are MVPs, or win the championship”. -via EuroHoops.net / September 10, 2022
Not even a romantic vacation in Italy can stop LeBron James from prepping for his 20th NBA season — the Lakers star was spotted shirtless on a yacht Tuesday pumpin’ iron … and he looked GOOD. LBJ has been over in Portofino this month with his wife, Savannah, getting in some much-needed R&R; — but he’s clearly carved out time to make sure he’s still getting ready for the Lakers’ upcoming slate of games. -via TMZ.com / September 13, 2022
The WNBA playoffs have practically been an infomercial for Becky Hammon’s brilliance as a head coach. She has the Aces two wins away from their first WNBA championship going into Tuesday night’s game against the Connecticut Sun. Her in-game decisions have been flawless – if you want to know how to run plays out of a timeout, go back and watch the end of Game 3 of the semifinals against the Seattle Storm – and no less than LeBron James has taken notice. Impressive as Hammon has been, however, it raises a question: What the hell were the Portland Trail Blazers and Orlando Magic doing in passing her by? And what’s the excuse for all the other sad-sack NBA teams that didn’t even bring her in for an interview? “I have not,” Aces owner Mark Davis told USA TODAY Sports when asked whether he’s heard from any jealous NBA owners. “But I’m sure they’re sitting there thinking, ‘Hmm, why didn’t I think of that?’ ” -via USA Today Sports / September 13, 2022
NBA Central: The Redeem Team Documentary looks 🔥 pic.twitter.com/u6KNbrsCKv -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / September 13, 2022
