Ja Morant on 2021-22 season: It was pretty much our year

Ja Morant: It was pretty much our year but that injury cause me to be out. And now you have to change lineups and you know guys playing without me. I feel like that’s the most frustrating part for me. You know, being out there and not being able to compete.
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
I hopped on the new NBA 2K23 to play with and learn a lot about the 2022-23 Memphis Grizzlies. Some was good, some ehhh.
One thing for certain: Ja Morant is one of the biggest cheat codes on the game. Y’all will enjoy playing with this squad.
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
Lotta NBA love in the building for Game 1 of #WNBAFinals
Ja Morant, Kyle Lowry, coaches Ty Lue & Alvin Gentry all courtside & that’s just w/ a quick glance. Building is absolutely ELECTRIC. ⚡️⚡️ – 3:20 PM
Four NBA executives voted Ja Morant as high as second overall on their ballots. “I’m a believer in building around playmakers, and that’s why I love him,” one NBA executive said. -via HoopsHype / September 14, 2022
ClutchPoints: “Just because I’m me and I speak on whatever I want to and say what I’m feeling at the time that some people don’t like me. So that’s why I bust their ass.” Ja Morant feels like some players don’t like him (via @thepivot) -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / September 14, 2022
