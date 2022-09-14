Jazz not in a hurry to find Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson and Mike Conley trades

“It feels like they have a lot more business to do. The question is when do they do that business,” Ramona Shelburne said. “They still have Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson, Mike Conley. The sense around the league is that the Jazz at least feel they have deals for all of those veteran players – if and when they want them – where they would return a first-round pick for each of these kind of players. But my sense in talking to people close to these conversations is the Jazz are not in any hurry to make these decisions now.”
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
From the podcast with @TheBoxAndOne_:
IF Bogdanovic/Conley OR Turner/Hield were on the table for the Lakers in a trade, which package would you choose to prioritize if you were Rob Pelinka?
“I was actually assured by somebody close to the situation the other day that if this group gets out there and plays well, if they start off well, they’ll let them play,” Ramona Shelburne said. “There’s a reset going on and they have players and veterans that have value to teams that are trying to contend this year. But if this group that they have right now – with the new coach Will Hardy and the young players they got that they’re very high on – if they start out well, they’re going to let them play a while. They’re not in any hurry.” -via YouTube / September 14, 2022
NBA on ESPN: More changes for the Jazz may be on the way 👀 “They still have Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson, Mike Conley. The sense around the league is that the Jazz at least feel that they have deals for all of those veteran players.” – @Ramona Shelburne -via Twitter @ESPNNBA / September 12, 2022
While Conley was relatively solid last season (72 games played, 40.8 percent shooting from three-point range), the Jazz may struggle to find a team willing to take on his contract. “He’s over the hill,” one executive said. “His production is not worth [his salary].” -via Bleacher Report / September 9, 2022
