Josh Giddey: 'I've spent a lot of time in the weight room'

The one criticism of Giddey’s game so far has been his shooting and ability to hit the scoreboard. But that could change after legendary shooting guru Chip Engelland joined the Thunder this off-season as an assistant coach after a long stint at the San Antonio Spurs. “Shooting was a big one for me this off-season,” Giddey said. “Spent a lot of time in the gym getting up shots. Obviously having Chip England here — one of the best shooting coaches if not the best in the world — here at the Thunder is someone that’s perfect for me to use as much as possible. He’s been great.” Asked if Engelland has tweaked his shooting style at all, Giddey said: “Not really. Chip’s hard to explain. He’s a wizard with what he does. -via news.com.au / September 14, 2022