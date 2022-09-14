Josh Giddey: 'I've spent a lot of time in the weight room'

Giddey has been spending plenty of time in the gym this off-season to ensure his body can withstand the rigours of a marathon 82-game NBA season. “Yeah the body’s feeling good, ready to go,” he said. “We’ve got a great medical staff here and they take great care of all of us. They’ve been great with me, just finetuning things I need to with my body. Obviously taking care of that hip last year was important. “I’ve spent a lot of time in the weight room making sure those little niggles that happen throughout the year can be prevented as much as possible and I can get through a healthy 82 games. “It’s a long season so taking care of your body is a really important part of being an NBA player.”
Source: news.com.au
Josh Giddey on new OKC shooting coach Chip Engelland:
“wizard with what he does”
“one of the best shooting coaches if not the best in the world”
Giddey says he was really excited when he found out Chip was coming to OKC. ⬇️
The one criticism of Giddey’s game so far has been his shooting and ability to hit the scoreboard. But that could change after legendary shooting guru Chip Engelland joined the Thunder this off-season as an assistant coach after a long stint at the San Antonio Spurs. “Shooting was a big one for me this off-season,” Giddey said. “Spent a lot of time in the gym getting up shots. Obviously having Chip England here — one of the best shooting coaches if not the best in the world — here at the Thunder is someone that’s perfect for me to use as much as possible. He’s been great.” Asked if Engelland has tweaked his shooting style at all, Giddey said: “Not really. Chip’s hard to explain. He’s a wizard with what he does. -via news.com.au / September 14, 2022
There were 13 Thunder players in attendance during Olin Simplis’ Big Guard U NBA runs. The 13 players include Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Lu Dort, Ousmane Dieng, Jalen Williams, Tre Mann, Darius Bazley, Aleksej Pokusevski, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Jaylin Williams, Aaron Wiggins, Lindy Waters III and Eugene Omoruyi. Some Thunder coaches like Chip Engelland were also in attendance. -via OKC Thunder Wire / September 7, 2022
Clemente Almanza: Josh Giddey reacting to Chet ruled out for his entire rookie season: -via Twitter @CAlmanza1007 / August 25, 2022
