Knicks not interested in Blake Griffin, LaMarcus Aldridge or Carmelo Anthony

Blake Griffin, LaMarcus Aldridge and Carmelo Anthony could serve as mentors for Randle and Obi Toppin. However, the Knicks don’t see any of those vets a good fit at the moment. The 37-year-old Aldridge would make the most sense in the event Randle gets traded because he still could be a serviceable low-post scorer as a backup to Toppin.
Source: Marc Berman @ New York Post
Source: Marc Berman @ New York Post
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
#Knicks still have 2 open roster spots left but unlikely it will be Blake, LaMarcus, Carmelo, per source. For now. #NBA nypost.com/2022/09/14/kni… – 2:31 PM
#Knicks still have 2 open roster spots left but unlikely it will be Blake, LaMarcus, Carmelo, per source. For now. #NBA nypost.com/2022/09/14/kni… – 2:31 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Definitely looking forward to this! The Redeem Team doc poster is on point. Something I’d have on my wall back in the day. Kobe, Melo, LeBron, D-Wade, and Coach K. Bound to be a must-see doc for any basketball fan. pic.twitter.com/X3fIWrlCul – 5:33 PM
Definitely looking forward to this! The Redeem Team doc poster is on point. Something I’d have on my wall back in the day. Kobe, Melo, LeBron, D-Wade, and Coach K. Bound to be a must-see doc for any basketball fan. pic.twitter.com/X3fIWrlCul – 5:33 PM
More on this storyline
“The NBA game along with like a red shirt year I mean Blake Griffin did it.” After highlighting several current superstars who sat out their entire rookie year due to injuries but came back stronger, he continued: “That’s what I’m saying and to go through a redshirt year in a league where you have no problem and you just keep working out and if they’re prepping for you. Man, he’s in a great situation because they’re building a future based on him.” -via SportsKeeda / September 5, 2022
NBA veteran and former collegiate player of the year Blake Griffin is attending the TOUR Championship this week. Griffin, a six-time NBA All-Star, walked with Max Homa and rookie Sahith Theegala during Friday’s second round. -via PGA Tour / August 28, 2022
NBA Central: The Redeem Team Documentary looks 🔥 pic.twitter.com/u6KNbrsCKv -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / September 13, 2022
Sirius XM NBA: The Celtics are reportedly interested in signing Carmelo Anthony. Brian Scalabrine is all for it! pic.twitter.com/79erzeCqaj -via Twitter @SiriusXMNBA / September 11, 2022
Sirius XM NBA: Does George Karl have any career regrets as he heads to the Hall of Fame? @George Karl tells @Eddie Johnson & @Amin Elhassan he wishes he did more with Carmelo Anthony & Ray Allen. #22HoopHall pic.twitter.com/2aDV1i3C8S -via Twitter @SiriusXMNBA / September 10, 2022
LaMarcus Aldridge: Congrats @Becky Hammon 👌🏾 pic.twitter.com/FbyDJRsTzZ -via Twitter @aldridge_12 / August 26, 2022
Ky Carlin: Notable free agents still available: LaMarcus Aldridge Dwight Howard DeMarcus Cousins Montrezl Harrell Hassan Whiteside Carmelo Anthony Trevor Ariza Blake Griffin Paul Millsap Rodney Hood Andre Iguodala Jeremy Lamb Ben McLemore DJ Augustin Dennis Schroder Rajon Rondo -via Twitter @Ky_Carlin / August 18, 2022
Clutch Points: It’s already August and these players are still on the free agent market: – Collin Sexton* – Carmelo Anthony – Dennis Schroder – LaMarcus Aldridge – DeMarcus Cousins – Montrezl Harrell – Isaiah Thomas *Restricted free agent pic.twitter.com/2aDk3pkYem -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / August 9, 2022
Main Rumors, Free Agency, Trade, Blake Griffin, Carmelo Anthony, LaMarcus Aldridge, Obi Toppin, New York Knicks
<div class=”veeseoRA2VW”></div>
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.