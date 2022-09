LeBron James calls out NBA over Robert Sarver

Not even a romantic vacation in Italy can stop LeBron James from prepping for his 20th NBA season — the Lakers star was spotted shirtless on a yacht Tuesday pumpin’ iron … and he looked GOOD. LBJ has been over in Portofino this month with his wife, Savannah, getting in some much-needed R&R; — but he’s clearly carved out time to make sure he’s still getting ready for the Lakers’ upcoming slate of games. -via TMZ.com / September 13, 2022