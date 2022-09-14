Marcus Smart addresses Kevin Durant trade rumors

The deeper they got into the playoffs, the greater the need for a player who can stay grounded in the eye of the storm. It’s why the Celtics reportedly went after Kevin Durant, offering Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a draft pick to Brooklyn according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Considering Smart’s name has been the first name to pop up in Celtics trade talks for years, it was easy for him to tune the rumors out. “For someone who’s always talked about in trade talks, I didn’t really pay too much mind to that. Until it actually happens, I don’t believe it,” Smart said of the rumors. “We can sit here and say this person said this, but we don’t even know who said it. It’s like a telephone game. By the time it gets back to you, you don’t know what changed and who said what. Until it actually happens, I try to pay trade rumors no mind.”
Source: Jared Weiss @ The Athletic
Source: Jared Weiss @ The Athletic
Singh added that these ratings are something players truly care about, which creates a level of interest between both fans and players. This led into Kevin Durant's recent gripe with his overall rating, and how it was somehow lower than 99. "I'm sure you saw KD's tweet as well," Singh said. "You know what's funny, me and Kevin are actually really close friends. He's one of the four NBA players that was invited to my wedding. So we were texting literally the night before, then that rating hit and all of a sudden he was upset."
"We missed him greatly this year," Karnisovas said at the end of last season. "We missed his size, we missed him pushing the break. We got a little bit slower the second half of the season. … We're missing him, but we also have to pay attention to what's going on there and we'll try and figure it out." While the Bulls were focused on keeping their roster intact, the Eastern Conference appears to have gotten more competitive around them. The Bulls finished in sixth place in the East last season, but the three teams that finished directly behind them are the Brooklyn Nets, with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving committed to the roster (for now at least), the Atlanta Hawks and the Cleveland Cavaliers, who made major trades this offseason to add Dejounte Murray and Donovan Mitchell, respectively.
In one of five interviews, Curry revealed that he and the Warriors legitimately discussed whether and how to blow up the roster of the defending NBA champions this summer for a reunion with Durant, who dramatically split from Golden State in 2019 for the Brooklyn Nets following back-to-back titles.
Now the Celtics will return fully loaded, aiming for a smoother regular season and a less treacherous path toward a repeat finals trip. With training camp just a few weeks away, Smart only has a few more nights of sleepless remorse before he has no choice but to move forward. "I am glad to be able to say we have the team still together," Smart said. "We made a run and we left a little bit on the table. We want to run it back."
Marcus Smart, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, is one of several Celtics who were rumored to be part of a group the team didn't mind losing if it meant they got KD. The player, however, took it as a compliment. "When you're doing business, personal stuff has to go out the window and can't be the issue, so you can't look at it like that," he said, per Nets Wire. "If your name is up there in trade talks, I look at it as a compliment. It means teams want you. That's a good thing. The problem is if your name is not (in rumors), nobody wants you. So that's how I'm looking at it and that's how people should look at it. It's tough, I understand it, but just because it's going on, you never know. Anything can happen."
Clutch Points: First look at NBA 2K23 ratings from the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics 👀 Stephen Curry – 96 Jayson Tatum – 93 Jaylen Brown – 87 Robert Williams – 85 Andrew Wiggins – 84 Draymond Green – 83 Klay Thompson – 83 Jordan Poole – 83 Marcus Smart – 82 Al Horford – 82
