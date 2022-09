Marcus Smart addresses Kevin Durant trade rumors

The deeper they got into the playoffs, the greater the need for a player who can stay grounded in the eye of the storm. It’s why the Celtics reportedly went after Kevin Durant, offering Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a draft pick to Brooklyn according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Considering Smart’s name has been the first name to pop up in Celtics trade talks for years, it was easy for him to tune the rumors out. “For someone who’s always talked about in trade talks, I didn’t really pay too much mind to that. Until it actually happens, I don’t believe it,” Smart said of the rumors. “We can sit here and say this person said this, but we don’t even know who said it. It’s like a telephone game. By the time it gets back to you, you don’t know what changed and who said what. Until it actually happens, I try to pay trade rumors no mind.”Source: Jared Weiss @ The Athletic