Rudy Gobert goes off for 19 points in helping France defeat Italy, reach semifinals

If you could choose one #EuroBasket player’s signed jersey, who would you pick? 👀🇫🇷 Rudy Gobert🇩🇪 Franz Wagner🇹🇷 Cedi Osman🇩🇪 Dennis Schröder🇸🇮 Luka Doncic🇫🇮 Lauri Markkanen🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo❓ OTHER pic.twitter.com/U7ROq5Lplq

NEW at @HeavyOnSports Utah’s draft pick hauls in Gobert, Mitchell deals certainly shook the trade market.Said one general manager, “It’s going to be interesting to see how fast things get back to normal after this — if they do.”

France is plus-12 with Rudy Gobert on the court, which seems like a good sign for their chances in overtime against Italy (on ESPN+). – 1:03 PM

Rudy Gobert vs Italy19 points8-11 FG3-4 FT14 rebounds2 assists1 steal28 efficiencyin 34 minutesHe did it all for France and led his team into a huge victory over Italy (93-85) in overtime. France advanced to the #EuroBasket 2022 semifinals. #FRAITA

Impressive 4th quarter and overtime execution from France, and Rudy Gobert specifically, in their Eurobasket Quarterfinal win over Italy this morning. Gobert did his thing in both big and small ways.I’ll tweet out some clips from the game later this evening. – 1:18 PM

France survives Italy 93-85 in OT, their 2nd straight OT win (Beat Turkey in the Round of 16). Rally from 7 down with 2:00 to play. Gobert 19 pts 14 rebs. play Slovenia-Poland winner on Friday. – 1:20 PM

The Basketball Gods are favoring Rudy Gobert (and France) and he will just keep praying 👇

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.