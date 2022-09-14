Rudy Gobert goes off for 19 points in helping France defeat Italy, reach semifinals

Christos Tsaltas: Rudy Gobert vs Italy 19 points, 8-11 FG, 3-4 FT, 14 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 28 efficiency in 34 minutes. He did it all for France and led his team into a huge victory over Italy (93-85) in overtime. France advanced to the #EuroBasket 2022 semifinals. #FRAITA #RaisedbyWolves
Source: Twitter @Tsaltas46
Source: Twitter @Tsaltas46
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
The Basketball Gods are favoring Rudy Gobert (and France) and he will just keep praying 👇
eurohoops.net/en/eurobasket/… – 2:28 PM
The Basketball Gods are favoring Rudy Gobert (and France) and he will just keep praying 👇
eurohoops.net/en/eurobasket/… – 2:28 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Who said 🇫🇷 Rudy Gobert isn’t a big-game player? 🗣️
v Turkey 🇹🇷
20 PTS
17 REB
7-11 FG
Eight-finals W – ✅
v Italy 🇮🇹
19 PTS
14 REB
8-11 FG
Quarter-finals W – ✅
#EuroBasket pic.twitter.com/mqZNbxVgHV – 1:40 PM
Who said 🇫🇷 Rudy Gobert isn’t a big-game player? 🗣️
v Turkey 🇹🇷
20 PTS
17 REB
7-11 FG
Eight-finals W – ✅
v Italy 🇮🇹
19 PTS
14 REB
8-11 FG
Quarter-finals W – ✅
#EuroBasket pic.twitter.com/mqZNbxVgHV – 1:40 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
France survives Italy 93-85 in OT, their 2nd straight OT win (Beat Turkey in the Round of 16). Rally from 7 down with 2:00 to play. Gobert 19 pts 14 rebs. play Slovenia-Poland winner on Friday. – 1:20 PM
France survives Italy 93-85 in OT, their 2nd straight OT win (Beat Turkey in the Round of 16). Rally from 7 down with 2:00 to play. Gobert 19 pts 14 rebs. play Slovenia-Poland winner on Friday. – 1:20 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Impressive 4th quarter and overtime execution from France, and Rudy Gobert specifically, in their Eurobasket Quarterfinal win over Italy this morning. Gobert did his thing in both big and small ways.
I’ll tweet out some clips from the game later this evening. – 1:18 PM
Impressive 4th quarter and overtime execution from France, and Rudy Gobert specifically, in their Eurobasket Quarterfinal win over Italy this morning. Gobert did his thing in both big and small ways.
I’ll tweet out some clips from the game later this evening. – 1:18 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Rudy Gobert vs Italy
19 points
8-11 FG
3-4 FT
14 rebounds
2 assists
1 steal
28 efficiency
in 34 minutes
He did it all for France and led his team into a huge victory over Italy (93-85) in overtime. France advanced to the #EuroBasket 2022 semifinals. #FRAITA #RaisedbyWolves – 1:18 PM
Rudy Gobert vs Italy
19 points
8-11 FG
3-4 FT
14 rebounds
2 assists
1 steal
28 efficiency
in 34 minutes
He did it all for France and led his team into a huge victory over Italy (93-85) in overtime. France advanced to the #EuroBasket 2022 semifinals. #FRAITA #RaisedbyWolves – 1:18 PM
Mark Woods @markbritball
EuroBasket quarter-final. France survive a mighty scare to hold off Italy 93-85 in OT
Fontecchio 21p, Spissu 21p – Heurtel 20p, Gobert (17p 14r), Fournier 17p
In semi, Les Bleus play the winner of Slovenia v Poland – 1:17 PM
EuroBasket quarter-final. France survive a mighty scare to hold off Italy 93-85 in OT
Fontecchio 21p, Spissu 21p – Heurtel 20p, Gobert (17p 14r), Fournier 17p
In semi, Les Bleus play the winner of Slovenia v Poland – 1:17 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
France is plus-12 with Rudy Gobert on the court, which seems like a good sign for their chances in overtime against Italy (on ESPN+). – 1:03 PM
France is plus-12 with Rudy Gobert on the court, which seems like a good sign for their chances in overtime against Italy (on ESPN+). – 1:03 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
NEW at @HeavyOnSports:
Utah’s draft pick hauls in Gobert, Mitchell deals certainly shook the trade market.
Said one general manager, “It’s going to be interesting to see how fast things get back to normal after this — if they do.”
bit.ly/3L9Kga1 – 8:13 PM
NEW at @HeavyOnSports:
Utah’s draft pick hauls in Gobert, Mitchell deals certainly shook the trade market.
Said one general manager, “It’s going to be interesting to see how fast things get back to normal after this — if they do.”
bit.ly/3L9Kga1 – 8:13 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
If you could choose one #EuroBasket player’s signed jersey, who would you pick? 👀
🇫🇷 Rudy Gobert
🇩🇪 Franz Wagner
🇹🇷 Cedi Osman
🇩🇪 Dennis Schröder
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic
🇫🇮 Lauri Markkanen
🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic
🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo
❓ OTHER pic.twitter.com/U7ROq5Lplq – 5:32 AM
If you could choose one #EuroBasket player’s signed jersey, who would you pick? 👀
🇫🇷 Rudy Gobert
🇩🇪 Franz Wagner
🇹🇷 Cedi Osman
🇩🇪 Dennis Schröder
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic
🇫🇮 Lauri Markkanen
🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic
🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo
❓ OTHER pic.twitter.com/U7ROq5Lplq – 5:32 AM
More on this storyline
Dionysis Aravantinos: Rudy Gobert in two knockout games with France against Turkey and Italy: 19.5 PPG, 68.0 FG%, 15.5 RPG, 2.0 APG, 0.5 SPG, 0.5 BPG. Clutch in both overtimes. France in the EuroBasket semifinals. -via Twitter @AravantinosDA / September 14, 2022
Ben Anderson: Justin Zanik said the @Utah Jazz realized after the season that the organization had limited ways to improve other than significant trades. Cited a “lack of cap space and lack of upside” for the trades, he called the Jazz “tapped out” of assets. #TakeNote | @kslsports -via Twitter @BensHoops / September 12, 2022
Eric Walden: Utah Jazz CEO Danny Ainge said when he came in midseason and started observing the team, he began to feel “they didn’t really believe in each other.” Said discussions with others in front office revealed the same. He added there was individual resolve but not collective resolve. -via Twitter @tribjazz / September 12, 2022
<div class=”veeseoRA2VW”></div>
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.