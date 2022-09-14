Shaquille O'Neal: 'Dennis Rodman was the worst teammate I ever had'

Shaquille O’Neal played for six franchises over a 20-year NBA career. That’s a lot of teammates. Speaking on The Big Podcast with Shaq, the four-time champion and Hall of Famer revealed which one of those teammates was the worst. “Worst teammate? Dennis Rodman,” O’Neal said. “He was a great player, but he made it hard. Like when you try to corral the guys together and the people above you [are] letting this one guy do whatever he wants. So we had to be there an hour before the game. He’d come in fifteen minutes before the game eating chicken and rice. While the coaches are talking, he would jump in the shower. Cold shower. Come and give you 15-20 rebounds.”
Source: CBSSports.com
Shaquille O'Neal says Dennis Rodman was his worst teammate: 'He was a great player, but he made it hard'
Shaquille O'Neal says Dennis Rodman was his worst teammate: 'He was a great player, but he made it hard'
Wichita children are soon to be the beneficiaries of the generosity of Shaquille O’Neal. In his appearance at Koch Arena on Saturday night for a Wichita charity basketball game, the NBA legend and Hall of Famer promised to buy 1,000 laptops and 1,000 pairs of his new “Shaq Attaq” Reebok shoes for Storytime Village, a Wichita-based children’s literacy nonprofit organization, to distribute. -via The Wichita Eagle / September 12, 2022
Gary Washburn: Hall of Famer Del Harris said if Shaq had Kobe’s seriousness, he could have been the best player ever. #Lakers. -via Twitter @GwashburnGlobe / September 9, 2022
My last question is about the Nets, but it’s specifically about Steve Nash and everything that happened around him this summer. He’s coming back to lead them — with what you know about Steve as a guy who was teammates with him for a bit, do you think he can navigate going back to coaching this team like normal? Before I answer the question, I’m gonna tell you a little story. A guy asked me the other day, “you ever think about coaching?” And the answer is no. He said why? When a guy makes 20 times more than you, it’s gonna be hard for them to respect you. It shows that they don’t respect him. All the “I want him gone, I want him gone,” and then to come back and say we worked it out, nah, it ain’t that easy. As adults, we can have a heart-to-heart, we can iron it out. But it’s still right here. So when things don’t go right, they’re gonna blame it on him. So, he’s gonna have to demand their respect. As a player, if you know you were better than a former player who’s now a coach, it’s gonna be hard for you to, in tough situations, listen to him. So, it’s gonna be tough. I know the coaches I played for, they put their foot down. Sometimes you got to put your foot down, even if the player makes a $50 million, you got to put your foot down, especially 8f they ain’t gonna step up, anyway. -via Uproxx / September 9, 2022
Trinity Rodman, 19, the daughter of NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman, is the highest-paid player in league history. The 2021 Rookie of the Year received a contract extension with the Washington Spirit. Her new extension includes a four-year deal for $1.1 million, currently more than what she was earning under her prior agreement — a three-year contract with a net pay of $42,000 to play in the National Women’s Soccer League. -via Yahoo! Sports / August 31, 2022
A historic Chicago Bulls jersey from the 1997 NBA Finals will be featured in an upcoming auction presented by Sotheby’s. Dennis Rodman’s signed, game-used jersey from Game 6 of the ’97 Finals will be one of 16 artifacts showcased in part two of Sotheby’s online auction titled Invictus, with open bidding scheduled for September 6-14. -via NBC Sports / August 25, 2022
Additionally, Rodman’s game worn and signed record-setting ’72nd Win’ jersey from the 1995-96 season will be featured in the auction. This marked the first season Rodman spent alongside Jordan, and the duo went on to win a record 72 games in the regular season. -via NBC Sports / August 25, 2022
