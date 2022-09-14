Stephen Curry close to signing $1 billion deal with Under Armour

He trademarked his “Night Night” celebration — head cocked atop a prayer-hands pillow, after putting away his opponents with a clutch bucket — that became a contender for the top meme of 2022. He’s nearly locked a lifetime contract with Under Armour worth potentially more than $1 billion.
Source: Matt Sullivan @ Rolling Stone
Source: Matt Sullivan @ Rolling Stone
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steph Curry says the Warriors entertained the idea of trading for Kevin Durant this summer. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/09/13/ste… – 6:02 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Stephen and Ayesha Curry continue to make a lasting impact on Oakland’s kids with 25 million meals and much more. Despite #Warriors moving to SF, the Currys remain charitable to ‘The Town’ through their Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation. bit.ly/3Dmn9XC #nba @andscape @espn – 10:50 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Curry regrets not boycotting 2014 Clippers playoff game after Sterling tapes came out nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/13/cur… – 8:25 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Warriors Wire challenges Stephen Curry fans to take our 10-question quiz about the two-time NBA MVP. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/14/ste… – 4:01 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Steph Curry tells Rolling Stone why he would be happy to play with Kevin Durant again. @adaniels33 reacts to the storyline #DubNation pic.twitter.com/2xKlhwStJa – 3:54 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
In an interview with Rolling Stone, Stephen Curry said that the Warriors had internal talks this summer about acquiring Kevin Durant, who ultimately stayed with the Brooklyn Nets. sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 12:51 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Stephen Curry says ‘Hell, yeah’ Warriors considered Durant trade nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/12/ste… – 10:01 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Stephen Curry says Warriors considered idea of a blockbuster trade to bring Kevin Durant back sportando.basketball/en/stephen-cur… – 8:56 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Warriors Wire celebrates the brilliance of Stephen Curry with a photo gallery of his 50-point games. warriorswire.usatoday.com/gallery/stephe… – 4:01 AM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Steph Curry told @sullduggery he loves KD. I know anything KD is kindling for the same ol’ discourse but it feels meaningful to see Steph say this. File it away in the “players are people” folder. pic.twitter.com/Kw78XonYsN – 9:19 PM
“There wasn’t quite an understanding of what it took to run a business like that properly,” Curry says of Under Armour’s commitment to his shoes at the time. He pauses. “So, yeah, I got mad.” With the partnership already boiling, Plank appeared on CNBC praising the business mindset of then-newly-elected Trump as “a real asset to the country.” Asked about the comment in an interview the next day, Curry shot back, “I agree with that description, if you remove the ‘et.’ ” Curry reached out to Plank privately, and while the Under Armour founder tells me “there was zero beef,” Curry’s frustration lingers. “When you represent a company that big,” he tells me, “you can’t just fly by the seat of your pants.” -via Rolling Stone / September 14, 2022
At a come-to-Jesus summit with Plank in the summer of 2018, Curry says, he made clear that he was thinking about leaving for the competition: “Certain things needed to change, or else.” Nodding toward his crotch, he adds, “I put it on the table.” After the meeting, Plank agreed to establish Curry Brand as its own subsidiary, in the mold of Jordans. “I don’t have to raise my voice to get mad,” Curry says. “That’s the best part about it.” -via Rolling Stone / September 14, 2022
Moreover, there is so much more that the Currys have done in Oakland outside the public and media eye. “Steph calls me last December and tells me to hang out with him during the middle of COVID,” said Aneel Bhusri, co-founder and co-CEO at Workday. “ ‘Come to Oakland and come to an event with me.’ We got to a few food banks and women shelters. We pack up toys. This is his day off between games. “We got to get the world to be fairer. More balanced. You think about Eat. Learn. Play. You think about what they did during the pandemic. They served more than 20 million meals to kids. I don’t know how Oakland would have got through it without Steph and Ayesha. I really don’t.” -via Andscape / September 13, 2022
