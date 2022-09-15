Donovan Mitchell fires back at Danny Ainge: 'I don't think that's fair'

Q. Danny Ainge said a couple of days ago, that part of his decision, ultimately, and part of the organization’s decision to rebuild and trade the group was that he saw a team that didn’t believe in each other. DO you agree with them? Donovan Mitchell: Not at all. That’s his assumption after being around for six months, it’s easy to look at things from the outside in and get your own perception on stuff. Despite what the media reports, especially about me and Rudy like this, to be honest, it’s obvious what everybody talks about, granted, we had some differences. But at the end of the day we were the number one pick-and-roll duo for a lot of last year, we were very efficient together on the floor. There was a lot of things that played into it that we just didn’t have success, you know? (…) I wouldn’t say this group didn’t believe each other. (…) I wouldn’t say that we didn’t believe in each other. I don’t think that’s fair after six months.
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Donovan Mitchell told Woj that he and Will Hardy were in Connecticut talking about how to make the team work with he and Rudy Gobert when the @Utah Jazz traded Gobert to Minnesota. – 11:06 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
A look at Knicks trade targets after not landing Donovan Mitchell. Plus, RJ Barrett’s extension, Jalen Brunson updates, the futures of Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson, Cam Reddish, Tom Thibodeau, and more with @Stefan Bondy on the @Jorge Sierra podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/knicks-r… – 10:13 AM
David Locke @DLocke09
LOCKED ON JAZZ @YouTube at 8:30 am
* If Jazz had run it back would you have believed?
* Are you as excited as Danny Ainge?
Ainge with @BuckleUpBoler
Colin Sexton gives first comments from a player about Will Hardy
https://t.co/FJlXkXcF0n pic.twitter.com/rXnQGJf5nT – 9:57 AM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
ICYMI: @spidamitchell attended The Decision, screamed with @LeBron James after 2016 championship: ‘It’s crazy how life comes full circle’: Donovan Mitchell, a lifelong LeBron fan, hopes to return #Cavs to glory days beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 9:07 AM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
More from the introduction of @Donovan Mitchell on two summer sessions that opened his eyes: ‘It’ll be special’: #Cavs‘ Darius Garland pushed Donovan Mitchell in pre-trade workouts beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 9:03 AM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
“They had a breakaway layup and blew it”: My #Knicks Newsletter deals with how the Knicks’ confusing front-office structure can be hindrance in pursuits such as Donovan Mitchell’s #NBA nypost.com/2022/09/15/how… – 8:47 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
All-Star Donovan Mitchell joins The Woj Pod on his blockbuster move to Cleveland, the Knicks trade that never happened, Utah, much more. Plus: Koby Altman inside the deal talks and JB Bickerstaff on his starry roster.
Apple: apple.co/3QMZeUy
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Donovan Mitchell says he was ‘very close’ to being a Knick, but Cavs primed for title run
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Donovan Mitchell: “We’re young, but we’re hungry. We’re ready… On paper, we look scary. But at the end of the day, it comes down to what we do in the gym.”
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Donovan Mitchell surprised at not going to Knicks, but ‘couldn’t be happier’ with Cavaliers newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 7:14 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
‘Full circle’: Donovan Mitchell, a lifelong LeBron fan, hopes to return #Cavs to glory days @spidamitchell @LouisvilleMBB @Utah Jazz beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 6:27 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
From NBA Today: How close was Donovan Mitchell to being a Knick? He tells our @Brian Windhorst. pic.twitter.com/BExouW3QED – 6:05 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
What Donovan Mitchell said about his departure from the Jazz at his Cavs introduction https://t.co/2xBxPJyNu2 pic.twitter.com/1ZWe0DYSTZ – 5:58 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Donovan Mitchell thought he would be traded to New York Knicks nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/14/don… – 5:57 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Donovan Mitchell wanted to join Knicks. The Cavaliers have three years to change his mind, @The Athletic theathletic.com/3595469/2022/0… – 5:49 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Now on @njdotcom
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
A BIG takeaway: Donovan Mitchell is VERY excited to be a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. cleveland.com/cavs/2022/09/d… #Cavs – 4:45 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Donovan Mitchell hints there’s more to to the story concerning why he’s not on the Knicks pic.twitter.com/R3h5X8CXlu – 4:37 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
The Cavs introduced to the media Donovan Mitchell, who acknowledged Knicks as his initial preference:
“I thought it was New York. I’m not going to lie. Obviously who doesn’t want to be home next to their mom? I haven’t lived at home since eighth grade. So it would’ve been nice.” – 3:59 PM
The Cavs introduced to the media Donovan Mitchell, who acknowledged Knicks as his initial preference:
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Donovan Mitchell chats with Darius Garland following the press conference. #Cavs pic.twitter.com/RK2s4TMagk – 2:57 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell says he thought he was going to New York this offseason but is thrilled to be in Cleveland. He also said market size and location is not what matters, it’s about winning. – 2:44 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Donovan Mitchell on working out with Darius Garland: “I consider myself a pretty good shooter, but he’s right there if not better…He makes me have to raise my level in a workout.” #Cavs – 2:32 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
I’ll be damned. Donovan Mitchell, in his introduction to Cleveland, answering questions from the big, bad media. Along with Koby Altman and JB Bickerstaff.
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Donovan Mitchell on the reception he’s gotten today: “It blew me away, it still blows me away…There’s a sea of people here. You want to give your heart and soul for the people that show up for you…” #Cavs #LetEmKnow – 2:29 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Donovan Mitchell: “Everyone from the moment I landed…from the tunnel to the airport, it’s been nothing but love and you guys have really showed that.” #LetEmKnow – 2:25 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Koby Altman starts the Donovan Mitchell presser by thanking Collin Sexton, ‘a cultural fixture in this organization for 4 years,’ Lauri Markkanen who is ‘killing it overseas right now’ & Ochai who ‘will have a promising career ahead of him.’ #Cavs – 2:23 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell said he was golfing when he first found out and admitted to running around like crazy — in part because of the players the Cavs were able to keep out of the trade and what he thinks the organization can accomplish. – 2:20 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
There he is… No. 45… Donovan Mitchell. pic.twitter.com/t6Huhdskan – 2:19 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell will wear No. 45 pic.twitter.com/W3dyLizWp0 – 2:18 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland and Caris LeVert are here in the front row for Donovan Mitchell’s introductory press conference. – 2:16 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Donovan Mitchell arrives for his press conference in Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/zHeblGu6Yz – 2:12 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Intro press conference for #Cavs Donovan Mitchell about to get underway pic.twitter.com/yKkPWHVgPA – 2:12 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs president Koby Altman sends thoughts & prayers to the family of Jennifer Ilgauskas, wife of legend Zydrunas Ilgauskas, before the Donovan Mitchell press conference – 1:57 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Wearing a white and gold #Cavs hoodie and a Browns hat, Donovan Mitchell arrived in Cleveland Wednesday morning, receiving a hearty welcome from Cavs season ticket holders and members of the organization
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Donovan Mitchell just arrived in Cleveland and #Cavs GM, Koby Altman, welcomed him. Mitchell is ready to lead the Cavaliers next season. #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/CHRvUNnpxS – 11:59 AM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Will Danny Ainge and the Utah Jazz make more trades soon? https://t.co/biaZDRjLg7 pic.twitter.com/N6meqfNQkZ – 11:44 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Could Utah’s tank enhance Heat’s armament? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Danny Ainge still has some interesting pieces. Could the Heat be intrigued? And would it be worth depleting the draft-pick reserves. – 11:25 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Utah Jazz CEO, Danny Ainge, says team “didn’t believe in each other.” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/12/uta… – 4:01 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
More quotes from today’s press conference with Danny Ainge and Justin Zanik: sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 2:25 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Danny Ainge and Justin Zanik pulled no punches Monday about the impetus for the Utah Jazz’s rebuild: “What I saw during the season was a group of players that really didn’t believe in each other.” Story from @Andy Larsen: sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 2:21 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
As transparent of a press conference you will see from a front office.
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Here’s the full Danny Ainge quote on his evaluation of last year’s Jazz team: pic.twitter.com/NJ8Bm39keY – 12:46 PM
Here’s the full Danny Ainge quote on his evaluation of last year’s Jazz team: pic.twitter.com/NJ8Bm39keY – 12:46 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Danny Ainge on the quality of the 2023 NBA draft.
“I think it’s better than last year’s draft. I think ’24 might be even better than ’23.”
Worth noting the @Utah Jazz only 2024 pick is owed to OKC (1-10 protected).
#takenote | @kslsports – 12:17 PM
Danny Ainge on the quality of the 2023 NBA draft.
“I think it’s better than last year’s draft. I think ’24 might be even better than ’23.”
Worth noting the @Utah Jazz only 2024 pick is owed to OKC (1-10 protected).
#takenote | @kslsports – 12:17 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Utah Jazz CEO Danny Ainge said when he came in midseason and started observing the team, he began to feel “they didn’t really believe in each other.” Said discussions with others in front office revealed the same. He added there was individual resolve but not collective resolve. – 12:15 PM
Utah Jazz CEO Danny Ainge said when he came in midseason and started observing the team, he began to feel “they didn’t really believe in each other.” Said discussions with others in front office revealed the same. He added there was individual resolve but not collective resolve. – 12:15 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Danny Ainge on 2023 NBA Draft: “I think it’s better than 2022’s. I don’t know where it ranks historically. I think 2024 might be even better than 2023.” – 12:15 PM
Danny Ainge on 2023 NBA Draft: “I think it’s better than 2022’s. I don’t know where it ranks historically. I think 2024 might be even better than 2023.” – 12:15 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Good quote from Danny Ainge on what he saw from the @Utah Jazz when he joined the organization.
“They liked each other more than was reported, but I am not sure there was a belief” in their ability to win a title.
#takenote | @kslsports – 12:07 PM
Good quote from Danny Ainge on what he saw from the @Utah Jazz when he joined the organization.
“They liked each other more than was reported, but I am not sure there was a belief” in their ability to win a title.
#takenote | @kslsports – 12:07 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Press conference with Jazz execs Danny Ainge and Justin Zanik imminent here at ZBBC. – 12:01 PM
Press conference with Jazz execs Danny Ainge and Justin Zanik imminent here at ZBBC. – 12:01 PM
New Cleveland Cavalier Donovan Mitchell says he’s super excited to be reunited with former Utah Jazz teammate Ricky Rubio. (Via Cleveland Cavaliers): “He really helped me lock in on the little details as far as my work, as far as my craft, as far as the possession game. Just being able to watch him lead our team from the point guard position and allowing me to kinda take the reins as a young guy, which I didn’t even expect coming into the league and just kinda teaching me the little things throughout the game. I’m forever grateful for Ricky Rubio, and to be back here with him, he’s a little bit older now, but he’s still the lighthearted fun guy that I’ve always known. I’ve gone to Spain to see him and hung out with him. So to be back here with him is truly special.” -via TalkBasket / September 15, 2022
Donovan Mitchell: When I got traded, you know, we spoke to obviously Koby (Altman), JB (Bickerstaff), everybody from the team. But you know, JB had told me they were going to Nashville, that next Monday, or whatever it was that Thursday, or Friday, or whatever it was. And I said, I’m there. -via Apple Podcasts / September 15, 2022
Donovan Mitchell disagrees that the now-broken-up Utah Jazz core “didn’t really believe in each other” as team CEO Danny Ainge said earlier this week. “I don’t think we didn’t believe [in each other],” Mitchell told ESPN Wednesday on his first day in Cleveland as a Cavalier following a Sept. 1 trade. “I said at the end of the season, don’t trade [Rudy Gobert]. Let’s figure this out, let’s do. And that didn’t happen. For him to say that after six months around the team, I disagree. But you know, at the end of the day, that’s his decision.” -via ESPN / September 14, 2022
