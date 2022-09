Donovan Mitchell fires back at Danny Ainge: 'I don't think that's fair'

Q. Danny Ainge said a couple of days ago, that part of his decision, ultimately, and part of the organization’s decision to rebuild and trade the group was that he saw a team that didn’t believe in each other. DO you agree with them? Donovan Mitchell: Not at all. That’s his assumption after being around for six months, it’s easy to look at things from the outside in and get your own perception on stuff. Despite what the media reports, especially about me and Rudy like this, to be honest, it’s obvious what everybody talks about, granted, we had some differences. But at the end of the day we were the number one pick-and-roll duo for a lot of last year, we were very efficient together on the floor. There was a lot of things that played into it that we just didn’t have success, you know? (…) I wouldn’t say this group didn’t believe each other. (…) I wouldn’t say that we didn’t believe in each other. I don’t think that’s fair after six months Source: Apple Podcasts