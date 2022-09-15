Jalen Brunson tampering investigation update

Stefan Bondy: This was weeks ago when I was making phone calls about this, so I don’t know how up to date this information is, but the league has been investigating and has been for a while. At least one member of the Knicks’ organization has had their cell phone confiscated. It could be more, but I know of at least one. I don’t know what the NBA has found. To me, it’s a big-time gray area. Are you going to tell a father that he can’t talk to his son about his future? If I were the Knicks, I would’ve had Brunson talk to the press and say something along those lines. I’ve heard in a worst-case scenario the Knicks will have to give up a draft pick should the league find that they did something egregious.
A look at Knicks trade targets after not landing Donovan Mitchell. Plus, RJ Barrett's extension, Jalen Brunson updates, the futures of Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson, Cam Reddish, Tom Thibodeau, and more with @Stefan Bondy on the @Jorge Sierra podcast.
How many wins for this squad?
Jalen Brunson
Evan Fournier
RJ Barrett
Julius Randle
Mitchell Robinson
Bench:
Immanuel Quickly
Quentin Grimes
Obi Toppin
Isaiah Hartenstein
Cam Reddish pic.twitter.com/SB9HfFSb7c – 6:46 PM
As Cuban simmers, Jason Kidd happy he helped Jalen Brunson get #Knicks payday
As Cuban simmers, Jason Kidd happy he helped Jalen Brunson get #Knicks payday #NBA nypost.com/2022/09/13/jas… – 5:54 PM
#Knicks swingman RJ Barrett already jelling with Jalen Brunson: 'Gravitate toward him'
#Knicks swingman RJ Barrett already jelling with Jalen Brunson: ‘Gravitate toward him’ #NBA nypost.com/2022/09/12/kni… – 9:30 PM
Stefan Bondy: My sense is the Knicks are going to give this a try. They’re going to let Brunson be the point guard and have Barrett on the wing with Randle as a power forward next season and give it a go before they try to trade anybody in that group. I know people talk about trading Julius Randle so that Obi Toppin gets more of an opportunity. I don’t think that’s going to happen, certainly right away. -via HoopsHype / September 15, 2022
Mike Vorkunov: The NBA’s investigation into the Knicks and 76ers was prompted by the “tick tock chronology around sort of when signings are permissible and the announcements of those signings and the information that came out about it,” Adam Silver said. Investigations are ongoing. -via Twitter @MikeVorkunov / September 14, 2022
Kidd, a triple-double threat every time he took the court during his 19-season NBA career, which included seven seasons with the Nets and one with the Knicks, took satisfaction in Brunson’s deal. “The biggest thing is I’m happy he got paid,’’ Kidd said on the “All the Smoke’’ podcast. “He helped us. I know [Mavericks owner Mark] Cuban doesn’t like this, but I love when I can get a player get paid.’’ -via New York Post / September 14, 2022
