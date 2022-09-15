James Harden talked Montrezl Harrell into taking less money to join Sixers?

“He’s done more I think than maybe any star player’s ever done to take that much less money. We just got Montrezl Harrell. We couldn’t have done that without him taking less money & constantly talking to Trez” 🎧Podcast with Daryl Morey on James Harden⬇️ https://art19.com/shows/takeoff-with-john-clark
Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Montrezl Harrell @MONSTATREZZ
Go tap in to the kids YouTube channel episodes 3 just drop! pic.twitter.com/wyAi8IDltF – 5:29 PM
Go tap in to the kids YouTube channel episodes 3 just drop! pic.twitter.com/wyAi8IDltF – 5:29 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Daryl Morey says James Harden’s hamstring is ‘in a great place,’ 76ers ‘don’t even need five-years-ago James’
cbssports.com/nba/news/daryl… – 1:18 PM
Daryl Morey says James Harden’s hamstring is ‘in a great place,’ 76ers ‘don’t even need five-years-ago James’
cbssports.com/nba/news/daryl… – 1:18 PM
Montrezl Harrell @MONSTATREZZ
If Connecticut wants any shot Bonner going to have to give them something @WNBA – 10:41 PM
If Connecticut wants any shot Bonner going to have to give them something @WNBA – 10:41 PM
Montrezl Harrell @MONSTATREZZ
You got to want it man! Blessed to have sign my deal going into year 8 in this game! – 9:44 PM
You got to want it man! Blessed to have sign my deal going into year 8 in this game! – 9:44 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Montrezl Harrell is officially a Sixer and will wear No. 5.
Sixers’ press release notes Harrell is sixth all time in field goal percentage (62.0). The No. 5 player on that list is another Daryl Morey draft pick, Clint Capela. – 1:32 PM
Montrezl Harrell is officially a Sixer and will wear No. 5.
Sixers’ press release notes Harrell is sixth all time in field goal percentage (62.0). The No. 5 player on that list is another Daryl Morey draft pick, Clint Capela. – 1:32 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The #Sixers officially announce the Montrezl Harrell signing. pic.twitter.com/dkkeKNntSi – 1:28 PM
The #Sixers officially announce the Montrezl Harrell signing. pic.twitter.com/dkkeKNntSi – 1:28 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
#sixers announce the Montrezl Harrell signing. pic.twitter.com/HtJRBHmKZV – 1:28 PM
#sixers announce the Montrezl Harrell signing. pic.twitter.com/HtJRBHmKZV – 1:28 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The Montrezl Harrell signing is official, the team says via press release. – 1:27 PM
The Montrezl Harrell signing is official, the team says via press release. – 1:27 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Montrezl Harrell will wear No. 5 for the franchise #Sixers pic.twitter.com/KZ18XXov28 – 7:12 AM
Montrezl Harrell will wear No. 5 for the franchise #Sixers pic.twitter.com/KZ18XXov28 – 7:12 AM
More on this storyline
Daryl Morey on James Harden: “He’s been one of the most durable guys in NBA history prior to the hamstring issue. I know he’s worked hard to get it to a great place; it’s in a great place right now. But during our run last year, he’s never going to say, ‘I’m not 100 percent,’ because he doesn’t ever want to give any excuses, especially during the middle of a playoff run. And he’s also never going to want to indicate to his teammates or the other team that there’s an issue.” -via NBC Sports / September 13, 2022
Daryl Morey on James Harden: “Look, between the money he gave up and his commitment to the franchise from Day 1 to do what (head coach Doc Rivers) wants … I’m someone who looks at data quite a bit. All the players on the team’s shooting percentages went way up off passes from him. Our team overall was elevated after he came. Joel and James were the No. 1 pick-and-roll combo — really (in) years; it wasn’t just last season. It just shows the overall impact and how he’s lifting the whole team to help us win a title.” -via NBC Sports / September 13, 2022
To reach young adults who could benefit from learning about money matters, Harden’s Impact 13 Foundation is partnering with financial advisor Jordan Awoye, managing partner of Awoye Capital in Babylon, New York, on what is billed as a “financial literacy tour.” The initiative involves connecting with various colleges, where Awoye meets with small groups of students to talk about life and finances, and gives them access to a personal finance e-course that they can complete at their leisure. Through scholarships, Impact 13 is covering the $795 cost of licensing the e-course — developed by Awoye — which covers topics such as budgeting, debt, credit and investing. -via CNBC / September 13, 2022
Montrezl Harrell signed a two-year, $5.22M contract with the Philadelphia 76ers. He’ll make $2.46M in 2022-23 and $2.76M in 2023-24. The second year of contract is a player option. -via HoopsHype / September 13, 2022
Ky Carlin: The Montrezl Harrell addition is now official #Sixers pic.twitter.com/nHsXuWBxc9 -via Twitter @Ky_Carlin / September 13, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Free agent C Montrezl Harrell is signing two-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, including a player option. Harrell brings more toughness to a team searching for it this offseason. He was Sixth Man of the Year with Doc Rivers/Sam Cassell in 2019-2020 w/ Clippers. -via Twitter @wojespn / September 6, 2022
<div class=”veeseoRA2VW”></div>
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.