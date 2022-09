Jazz valued Collin Sexton's contract more than RJ Barrett?

The Mitchell move was then expected, but the way that auction played out was not. The Knicks were seen as the clear frontrunner, but Cleveland stepped in with a package of three first round picks, two pick swaps and Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen and Ochai Agbaji. “Those trades aren’t real,” one general manager told Heavy Sports. “I mean, I guess they ARE real because they [expletive] happened, but whoa … It’s going to be interesting to see how fast things get back to normal after this — if they do.” Said another team exec, “I’m just dreading all ridiculous stuff people are going to be asking me for now before we can get down to real business.” -via Heavy.com / September 15, 2022