Jazz valued Collin Sexton's contract more than RJ Barrett?

Stefan Bondy: There are different views about how the league views RJ Barrett. My understanding is the Jazz valued the contract that they got with Collin Sexton more than what they would’ve had to pay Barrett. That was an important part of the trade negotiations.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
David Locke @DLocke09
* If Jazz had run it back would you have believed?
* Are you as excited as Danny Ainge?
Ainge with @BuckleUpBoler
Colin Sexton gives first comments from a player about Will Hardy
https://t.co/FJlXkXcF0n pic.twitter.com/rXnQGJf5nT – 9:57 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
How many wins for this squad?
Jalen Brunson
Evan Fournier
RJ Barrett
Julius Randle
Mitchell Robinson
Bench:
Immanuel Quickly
Quentin Grimes
Obi Toppin
Isaiah Hartenstein
Cam Reddish pic.twitter.com/SB9HfFSb7c – 6:46 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Koby Altman starts the Donovan Mitchell presser by thanking Collin Sexton, ‘a cultural fixture in this organization for 4 years,’ Lauri Markkanen who is ‘killing it overseas right now’ & Ochai who ‘will have a promising career ahead of him.’ #Cavs – 2:23 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
FIBA PBP guy just made a very good point. With guys like Sexton, Markkanen, Clarkson and Fontecchio, Utah has guys who can really score. Pretty sure they won’t be able to guard air, but they could be more entertaining than originally thought – 12:52 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Both Collin Sexton and Ochai Agbaji say they expect they’ll enjoy Utah because they’re outdoorsy types. Agbaji said he even went hiking yesterday. Asked what trail he was on, he laughed and admitted, “I have no idea!” – 11:11 AM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Collin Sexton said he’s 100% after his meniscus tear last year.
Collin Sexton said he’s 100% after his meniscus tear last year.
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Ochai Agbaji and Collin Sexton in their first @Utah Jazz press conference.
#TakeNote | @kslsports pic.twitter.com/xBIVeEJ28P – 11:02 AM
Ochai Agbaji and Collin Sexton in their first @Utah Jazz press conference.
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
#Knicks media shut out of RJ Barrett fan event as Leon Rose, William Wesley, Scott Perry and Tom Thibodeau celebrate contract extension with MSG Network #NBA nypost.com/2022/09/12/kni… – 8:45 AM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
#Knicks swingman RJ Barrett already jelling with Jalen Brunson: ‘Gravitate toward him’ #NBA nypost.com/2022/09/12/kni… – 9:30 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
RJ Barrett feels ‘honored and blessed’ to be in New York. The trade talk? No questions, no answers. newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 8:27 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
RJ Barrett at fan event: “Starting in Memphis, I love it. Love starting in Memphis. Big test.” – 6:43 PM
The Mitchell move was then expected, but the way that auction played out was not. The Knicks were seen as the clear frontrunner, but Cleveland stepped in with a package of three first round picks, two pick swaps and Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen and Ochai Agbaji. “Those trades aren’t real,” one general manager told Heavy Sports. “I mean, I guess they ARE real because they [expletive] happened, but whoa … It’s going to be interesting to see how fast things get back to normal after this — if they do.” Said another team exec, “I’m just dreading all ridiculous stuff people are going to be asking me for now before we can get down to real business.” -via Heavy.com / September 15, 2022
Keith Smith: Collin Sexton has $2M ($500K per season) in unlikely bonuses in his four-year deal with the Utah Jazz, a league source tells @spotrac. Cap hits are: 2022-23: $16,500,000 2023-24: $17,325,000 2024-25: $18,150,000 2025-26: $18,975,000 All years are fully guaranteed. No options. -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / September 14, 2022
Eric Walden: Collin Sexton said he isn’t sure how the deal with the Jazz came about, his agent and the teams put the deal together. Said he just took his agent’s advice to stay ready. Said he is 100% healthy now. -via Twitter @tribjazz / September 13, 2022
Stefan Bondy: My sense is the Knicks are going to give this a try. They’re going to let Brunson be the point guard and have Barrett on the wing with Randle as a power forward next season and give it a go before they try to trade anybody in that group. I know people talk about trading Julius Randle so that Obi Toppin gets more of an opportunity. I don’t think that’s going to happen, certainly right away. -via HoopsHype / September 15, 2022
The deal is for $120 million but there’s $13 million in incentives. The guaranteed part is $107 million and a source said it will start at $24 million in 2023-24. Each incentive piece is worth the same amount — between $1 million and $1.2 million — for making the All-Star Game, All-Defensive team and All-NBA. For instance, if Barrett makes the All-Star team in his final year, the bonus is $1.2 million, the source said. -via New York Post / September 13, 2022
Marc Berman: RJ Barrett made surprise visit to a Brooklyn school today then an event with Knicks season-ticket holders where he will take queries. Hopefully nobody asks him about the new Cavs combo guard. -via Twitter @NYPost_Berman / September 12, 2022
