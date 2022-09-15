Knicks to evaluate Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle trio before making a trade?

Stefan Bondy: My sense is the Knicks are going to give this a try. They’re going to let Brunson be the point guard and have Barrett on the wing with Randle as a power forward next season and give it a go before they try to trade anybody in that group. I know people talk about trading Julius Randle so that Obi Toppin gets more of an opportunity. I don’t think that’s going to happen, certainly right away.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
A look at Knicks trade targets after not landing Donovan Mitchell. Plus, RJ Barrett’s extension, Jalen Brunson updates, the futures of Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson, Cam Reddish, Tom Thibodeau, and more with @Stefan Bondy on the @Jorge Sierra podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/knicks-r… – 10:13 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
How many wins for this squad?
Jalen Brunson
Evan Fournier
RJ Barrett
Julius Randle
Mitchell Robinson
Bench:
Immanuel Quickly
Quentin Grimes
Obi Toppin
Isaiah Hartenstein
Cam Reddish pic.twitter.com/SB9HfFSb7c – 6:46 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
As Cuban simmers, Jason Kidd happy he helped Jalen Brunson get #Knicks payday #NBA nypost.com/2022/09/13/jas… – 5:54 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
#Knicks media shut out of RJ Barrett fan event as Leon Rose, William Wesley, Scott Perry and Tom Thibodeau celebrate contract extension with MSG Network #NBA nypost.com/2022/09/12/kni… – 8:45 AM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
#Knicks swingman RJ Barrett already jelling with Jalen Brunson: ‘Gravitate toward him’ #NBA nypost.com/2022/09/12/kni… – 9:30 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
RJ Barrett feels ‘honored and blessed’ to be in New York. The trade talk? No questions, no answers. newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 8:27 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
RJ Barrett at fan event: “Starting in Memphis, I love it. Love starting in Memphis. Big test.” – 6:43 PM
Randle showed appreciation for a Knick fan supporting him on Instagram this week. Randle replied to a fan that posted: ‘Knicks fans believe in you!’ He wrote, “I got ya’ll!” Another fan wrote, “Keep grinding big dawg. It’s all love here. Not too many can do this —- in NY, you already proved before that you can.” Randle said, “all love!” with a prayer hands emoji. -via SportsNet New York / September 9, 2022
“I’m not being negative about those guys,’’ Van Gundy said. “Randle made an All-Star team, Barrett they hope continues to become a more efficient player. Jalen is in that category of fringe All-Star. “That being said, if you’re going to make a significant jump in the Eastern Conference — when you have [Boston’s Jayson] Tatum, [Jaylen] Brown, [Brooklyn’s Kevin] Durant, [Milwaukee’s Giannis] Antetokounmpo , [Miami’s Jimmy] Butler, and [James] Harden and [Joel] Embiid in Philly, you need a top-20 player in the league. That’s what you build around. They’re still searching for that.” -via New York Post / September 7, 2022
The four remaining seasons on Julius Randle’s deal have made teams, even ones who believe last season wasn’t representative of who he is, hesitant about acquiring him. The Knicks, meanwhile, haven’t been willing to attach a first-rounder or two to send him elsewhere. -via The Athletic / August 25, 2022
Stefan Bondy: This was weeks ago when I was making phone calls about this, so I don’t know how up to date this information is, but the league has been investigating and has been for a while. At least one member of the Knicks’ organization has had their cell phone confiscated. It could be more, but I know of at least one. I don’t know what the NBA has found. To me, it’s a big-time gray area. Are you going to tell a father that he can’t talk to his son about his future? If I were the Knicks, I would’ve had Brunson talk to the press and say something along those lines. I’ve heard in a worst-case scenario the Knicks will have to give up a draft pick should the league find that they did something egregious. -via HoopsHype / September 15, 2022
Mike Vorkunov: The NBA’s investigation into the Knicks and 76ers was prompted by the “tick tock chronology around sort of when signings are permissible and the announcements of those signings and the information that came out about it,” Adam Silver said. Investigations are ongoing. -via Twitter @MikeVorkunov / September 14, 2022
Kidd, a triple-double threat every time he took the court during his 19-season NBA career, which included seven seasons with the Nets and one with the Knicks, took satisfaction in Brunson’s deal. “The biggest thing is I’m happy he got paid,’’ Kidd said on the “All the Smoke’’ podcast. “He helped us. I know [Mavericks owner Mark] Cuban doesn’t like this, but I love when I can get a player get paid.’’ -via New York Post / September 14, 2022
Stefan Bondy: There are different views about how the league views RJ Barrett. My understanding is the Jazz valued the contract that they got with Collin Sexton more than what they would’ve had to pay Barrett. That was an important part of the trade negotiations. -via HoopsHype / September 15, 2022
The deal is for $120 million but there’s $13 million in incentives. The guaranteed part is $107 million and a source said it will start at $24 million in 2023-24. Each incentive piece is worth the same amount — between $1 million and $1.2 million — for making the All-Star Game, All-Defensive team and All-NBA. For instance, if Barrett makes the All-Star team in his final year, the bonus is $1.2 million, the source said. -via New York Post / September 13, 2022
Marc Berman: RJ Barrett made surprise visit to a Brooklyn school today then an event with Knicks season-ticket holders where he will take queries. Hopefully nobody asks him about the new Cavs combo guard. -via Twitter @NYPost_Berman / September 12, 2022
