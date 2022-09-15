Kyrie Irving reposts Alex Jones conspiracy theory video regarding new world order and plagues

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Kyrie Irving just posted a video clip entitled “Never Forget – Alex Jones Tried To Warn Us” with Jones claiming back in 2002 that a “New World Order” would release “plagues upon us…” pic.twitter.com/sz2Ps7Fbrn – 4:28 PM
Kyrie Irving @KyrieIrving
The Ancestral Realm Energy is getting stronger and stronger my people. Keep praying for truth.
All of The Racists groups of people that have attempted to enslave Humanity cannot hide from their actions any longer.
They are to be judged by Creator
A tribe called US♾🤞🏾👍🏾
A11 – 4:33 PM
More on this storyline
“We missed him greatly this year,” Karnisovas said at the end of last season. “We missed his size, we missed him pushing the break. We got a little bit slower the second half of the season. … We’re missing him, but we also have to pay attention to what’s going on there and we’ll try and figure it out.” While the Bulls were focused on keeping their roster intact, the Eastern Conference appears to have gotten more competitive around them. The Bulls finished in sixth place in the East last season, but the three teams that finished directly behind them are the Brooklyn Nets, with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving committed to the roster (for now at least), the Atlanta Hawks and the Cleveland Cavaliers, who made major trades this offseason to add Dejounte Murray and Donovan Mitchell, respectively. -via ESPN / September 13, 2022
Jovan Buha: As far as Westbrook’s trade market, I’ve heard Indiana and Utah are the two most likely destinations. I think Utah is, from what I’ve been told, more likely than Indiana. There are several permutations there with Indiana where it could be Myles Turner and Buddy Hield together or one of the two. I’ve heard the Lakers are still reluctant to include that second first-round pick. Maybe that’s something that changes closer to training camp. I know It would’ve changed if Kyrie Irving was still available. That would’ve been the one scenario in which the two picks would’ve been on the table. Aside from that, they’re looking at it like, can we do one first-round pick and a couple of seconds or one pick and a protected pick or pick swap? -via HoopsHype / August 31, 2022
Polynice did not say how he knew this details. He wouldn’t have attended a Nets team dinner. But Paolo Songco of Clutch Points pointed to the real possibility that Polynice was echoing a fake tweet! “It seems that Olden picked up this narrative from a two-month-old tweet of a parody/satire account named Ballsack Sports,” Songco wrote Tuesday. The reason we are discussing this is because KD came to Irving’s defense in very strong terms on Sunday, calling Polynice’s comment a “generational lie.” He has his teammate’s back… -via NetsDaily / August 31, 2022
