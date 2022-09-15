NBA executives split on Cam Reddish

Michael Scotto: NBA executives I’ve spoken to are split on Cam Reddish. Some believe Reddish has raw physical talent and upside that still has yet to be tapped into. Others believe he doesn’t have the drive to fulfill his potential. He’s eligible for an $8.1 million qualifying offer and restricted free agency in the summer of 2023.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
A look at Knicks trade targets after not landing Donovan Mitchell. Plus, RJ Barrett’s extension, Jalen Brunson updates, the futures of Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson, Cam Reddish, Tom Thibodeau, and more with @Stefan Bondy on the @Jorge Sierra podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/knicks-r… – 10:13 AM
How many wins for this squad?
Jalen Brunson
Evan Fournier
RJ Barrett
Julius Randle
Mitchell Robinson
Bench:
Immanuel Quickly
Quentin Grimes
Obi Toppin
Isaiah Hartenstein
Cam Reddish pic.twitter.com/SB9HfFSb7c – 6:46 PM
More on this storyline
The Lakers have hesitated to trade their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks in any deal that doesn’t make them serious contenders for the next two seasons (when James is guaranteed to be under contract). Maybe Conley’s inclusion in a deal, considering the $24 million owed after this season, would allow for the Lakers to gather a small handful of top-tier rotation players for a final push with James. And maybe the Lakers could push for Jared Vanderbilt, a 23-year-old defense and rebounding specialist, who recently signed with Klutch Sports, as a sweetener in any deal where they’re sacrificing a future first. Also, the Lakers might still prefer a Hield-Turner trade costing two firsts than any bundle they’re able to cook up with the Jazz. There’s also been a long flirtation with former first-round pick Cam Reddish, who the team was linked to last season at the deadline and over this offseason. -via Los Angeles Times / September 2, 2022
As the Knicks enter their third month negotiating with the Jazz on a Donovan Mitchell package, they might want to consider making sure Cam Reddish is part of a September deal. The Post has learned Reddish wants a change of scenery from New York after he was traded there in January and didn’t initially crack the rotation to build confidence. An NBA source said Reddish is looking for a larger role. -via New York Post / September 1, 2022
