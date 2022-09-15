Rudy Gobert on Eurobasket: The goal is the gold medal, only that will satisfy me

Rudy Gobert is not leaving Berlin without a gold medal around his neck. “I’m here to win,” Gobert was straightforward, per Mozzart Sport. “The goal is a gold medal, and only that will satisfy me. “I will try to be even better in order to achieve that goal. I believe that this team has enough quality to be the best in Europe. We have to beat Poland and then one more. After that, I will be happy,” said the new Minnesota Timberwolves player.
Source: BasketNews
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
A victorious #EuroBasket final is the only option for Rudy Gobert 🥇🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/Ngjk1tPN85 – 4:24 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Rudy Gobert is not leaving Berlin without a gold medal around his neck🥇
“I’m here to win, and I will try to be even better in order to achieve that goal.”
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
#EuroBasket MVP race: Who do you think will win it? 🤩
🇫🇷 Rudy Gobert
🇪🇸 Willy Hernangomez
🇵🇱 Mateusz Ponitka
🇩🇪 Dennis Schröder
Are we missing someone? 👀 pic.twitter.com/eCBmSl03sx – 3:11 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Little clip here explaining why I think it’s important this year for Ant to be a threat on offense even when he’s not initiating.
When DLo is initiating pick and roll, the threat of Ant off-ball is going to be key in opening the lane so KAT/Gobert can put pressure on the rim. pic.twitter.com/Mme3U1TMDE – 2:38 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Donovan Mitchell told Woj that he and Will Hardy were in Connecticut talking about how to make the team work with he and Rudy Gobert when the @Utah Jazz traded Gobert to Minnesota. – 11:06 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Center stat leaders over the last 10 seasons (minimum 500 games):
PPG — DeMarcus Cousins
RPG — Andre Drummond
APG — Nikola Jokic
SPG — DeMarcus Cousins
BPG — Rudy Gobert
FG% — DeAndre Jordan
Who are the top 5 centers of the last 10 years? pic.twitter.com/id6dvNeoMg – 10:29 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇫🇷 Rudy Gobert took off – we framed that 😤✈️
#EuroBasket pic.twitter.com/glwbqyerXn – 7:42 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
#Eurobasket Day 12
MVP: Mateusz Ponitka
Best NBAer: Rudy Gobert pic.twitter.com/RK5fpOZgy5 – 2:49 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Monumental upset at the Eurobasket: Poland beats Luka Doncic’s Slovenia and qualifies for the semifinals for the first time since 1971.
Doncic, Giannis, Jokic OUT.
Rudy Gobert the only All-Star remaining. – 4:27 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
France rallies thanks to 19 from Gobert, beats Italy to reach EuroBasket semifinals nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/14/fra… – 2:42 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
The Basketball Gods are favoring Rudy Gobert (and France) and he will just keep praying 👇
eurohoops.net/en/eurobasket/… – 2:28 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Who said 🇫🇷 Rudy Gobert isn’t a big-game player? 🗣️
v Turkey 🇹🇷
20 PTS
17 REB
7-11 FG
Eight-finals W – ✅
v Italy 🇮🇹
19 PTS
14 REB
8-11 FG
Quarter-finals W – ✅
#EuroBasket pic.twitter.com/mqZNbxVgHV – 1:40 PM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Rudy Gobert in two knockout games with France against Turkey and Italy:
19.5 PPG
68.0 FG%
15.5 RPG
2.0 APG
0.5 SPG
0.5 BPG
Clutch in both overtimes.
France in the EuroBasket semifinals. – 1:21 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
France survives Italy 93-85 in OT, their 2nd straight OT win (Beat Turkey in the Round of 16). Rally from 7 down with 2:00 to play. Gobert 19 pts 14 rebs. play Slovenia-Poland winner on Friday. – 1:20 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Impressive 4th quarter and overtime execution from France, and Rudy Gobert specifically, in their Eurobasket Quarterfinal win over Italy this morning. Gobert did his thing in both big and small ways.
I’ll tweet out some clips from the game later this evening. – 1:18 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Rudy Gobert vs Italy
19 points
8-11 FG
3-4 FT
14 rebounds
2 assists
1 steal
28 efficiency
in 34 minutes
He did it all for France and led his team into a huge victory over Italy (93-85) in overtime. France advanced to the #EuroBasket 2022 semifinals. #FRAITA #RaisedbyWolves – 1:18 PM
Mark Woods @markbritball
EuroBasket quarter-final. France survive a mighty scare to hold off Italy 93-85 in OT
Fontecchio 21p, Spissu 21p – Heurtel 20p, Gobert (17p 14r), Fournier 17p
In semi, Les Bleus play the winner of Slovenia v Poland – 1:17 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
France is plus-12 with Rudy Gobert on the court, which seems like a good sign for their chances in overtime against Italy (on ESPN+). – 1:03 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
NEW at @HeavyOnSports:
Utah’s draft pick hauls in Gobert, Mitchell deals certainly shook the trade market.
Said one general manager, “It’s going to be interesting to see how fast things get back to normal after this — if they do.”
bit.ly/3L9Kga1 – 8:13 PM
More on this storyline
He delivered when it mattered the most. In the Round of 16 and the quarterfinal stage, Gobert averaged 19.5 points, 15.5 rebounds, and 24.0 EFF. “We have to continue to do well and above all, to believe in ourselves. I have the impression that we are improving from game to game. We knew that as a young team we would make some mistakes. The beauty of it – we can learn a lot from all of this, and it can be seen that we are doing just that,” the French center pointed out. -via BasketNews / September 15, 2022
Donovan Mitchell disagrees that the now-broken-up Utah Jazz core “didn’t really believe in each other” as team CEO Danny Ainge said earlier this week. “I don’t think we didn’t believe [in each other],” Mitchell told ESPN Wednesday on his first day in Cleveland as a Cavalier following a Sept. 1 trade. “I said at the end of the season, don’t trade [Rudy Gobert]. Let’s figure this out, let’s do. And that didn’t happen. For him to say that after six months around the team, I disagree. But you know, at the end of the day, that’s his decision.” -via ESPN / September 14, 2022
Rudy Gobert: 2 more. 🙏🏽💪🏽🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/0WFZAYALJy -via Twitter @rudygobert27 / September 14, 2022
