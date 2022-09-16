Bob Myers on Andre Iguodala: We really want him back

Bob Myers: [Andre Iguodala] is one of the few people in the world who can look Stephen Curry or Draymond Green or Klay Thompson in the eye and meet them at their level, but also grab a Jordan Poole or James Wiseman or Jonathan Kuminga and speak to them and encourage them. There’s no one else in the league that can do that for our team. And we think he can still play and help us in certain spots. So we really want him back. This isn’t like a charity thing. It’s not, ‘Oh, you know, we can’t not say yes to Andre because he’s won championships.’ We have pursued him more than he has pursued us.
Source: The Athletic
Anthony Slater: Andre Iguodala says he will announce his return-or-retire decision on his podcast at some point. But no decision yet. Warriors open training camp two weeks from tomorrow. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / September 11, 2022
95.7 The Game: Steve Kerr on Andre Iguodala’s retirement decision: “We’ll touch base in the next couple days. Bob and I are giving him the space to make whatever decision he wants. We’ll support him either way, but we hope he comes back.” (via @DamonAndRatto) -via Twitter / September 9, 2022
95.7 The Game: More Kerr on Andre Iguodala: “He’s still good enough to win games. He proved that last year. He also proved to be an irreplaceable leader in that locker room.” (via @DamonAndRatto) 2 13 138 -via Twitter / September 9, 2022
