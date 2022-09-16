Chris Paul wants to own an NBA team after retiring

During a sit-down interview at the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Summit, Chris Paul revealed that once he retires, he wants to own an NBA team. “I would like to be a part of an ownership group after I’m done playing,” the Phoenix Suns star told the moderator.
Source: Ngozi Nwanji @ AfroTech
Evan Sidery @esidery
Since the NBA announced their sanctions upon Robert Sarver, multiple prominent figures have spoken out for a harsher penalty:
– LeBron James + Suns PG Chris Paul
– PayPal, a primary Suns sponsor
– NBPA calling for immediate ban
More on @basketbllnews: basketballnews.com/stories/fallou… – 5:58 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Had a thought… Chris Paul was on the Clippers during the Donald Sterling debacle. Now he’s on the Suns during the Robert Sarver saga.
Former President on the NBPA Executive Committee — How does he respond if this lingers into training camp/preseason? – 4:41 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On Chris Paul, Jahm Najafi, PayPal, and the first dominoes that could lead to real consequences for Suns owner Robert Sarver: bit.ly/3RShsVQ – 3:11 PM
Chris Paul @CP3
It’s #NationalBlackVoterDay — a day all about recognizing our power and making our voices heard! I’m teaming up with @MichelleObama, @BET, and @WhenWeAllVote to make sure YOU are ready to cast your ballot. Head to https://t.co/ZQr0YOmvws to check your voter registration status ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/YQmBB8T0U4 – 2:19 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver faces growing backlash; NBA suspension draws reactions from LeBron James, Chris Paul, Jahm Najafi, PayPal, former Sacramento Kings play-by-play announcer Grant Napear and more.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 1:29 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
LeBron James and Chris Paul tweeted, Jahm Najafi spoke up and PayPal is pulling out. These are just first steps, but the dominoes are lining up for more dire consequences for Robert Sarver: https://t.co/1gFEhOSqeK pic.twitter.com/JL8JDDw7al – 12:31 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Robert Sarver investigation posts:
What’s next for Phoenix #Suns https://t.co/bQs6CQvJ8u
Adam Silver on Sarver-Sterling https://t.co/0AhR2RmY0s
NBPA calls out Sarver’s ‘actions’ https://t.co/wECh7rPZ2v
Chris Paul ‘horrified’ with investigation results https://t.co/9h4TPr3Msh pic.twitter.com/ld20TGodXZ – 2:17 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
On Chris Paul’s role within the Robert Sarver developments, and where this story can evolve from here.
@Amin Elhassan joins me live on @getcallin now: callin.com/live/can-the-n… – 1:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
First Jamal Crawford.
Then LeBron James
Now Chris Paul has taken to Twitter in reaction to the findings in the Robert Sarver investigation. #Suns https://t.co/JDotivYtIA pic.twitter.com/gVwKZeBbUc – 10:22 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LeBron James, Chris Paul call out NBA over Robert Sarver punishment: ‘Our league definitely got this wrong’
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 9:19 AM
Austin Burton @Amaar_206
‘Horrible Bosses 3’ starring Chris Paul
#NBA #SportsMovies pic.twitter.com/PTAStqKfHa – 11:10 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns All-Star Chris Paul ‘horrified and disappointed’ with Robert Sarver investigation results azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 10:51 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Suns’ Chris Paul releases statement on Sarver, ‘the sanctions fell short’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/14/sun… – 10:21 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
LeBron and CP3 both understand 1) the power of their voices and 2) the need to address the Sarver investigation now and not wait for Media Day.
I’ve said it before and will keep saying the league is lucky to have those two. – 9:25 PM
Chris Paul @CP3
Like many others, I reviewed the report. I was and am horrified and disappointed by what I read. This conduct especially towards women is unacceptable and must never be repeated. – 9:18 PM
Chris Paul: Like many others, I reviewed the report. I was and am horrified and disappointed by what I read. This conduct especially towards women is unacceptable and must never be repeated. I am of the view that the sanctions fell short in truly addressing what we can all agree was atrocious behavior. My heart goes out to all of the people that were affected. -via Twitter @CP3 / September 15, 2022
Gilbert Arenas: Let’s go to the mental side. Is he smarter than Chris Paul? Is he smarter than LeBron James? Is he smarter than Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Kawhi Leonard, Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic? If he doesn’t rank number one in that, that’s what I mean. -via Apple Podcasts / September 14, 2022
Marc Stein: One senses, though, that this saga is far from over. Public pressure on Sarver, as well as the NBA regarding Sarver, has come nowhere close to Sterling levels — presumably because there is no TMZ recording, as with Sterling, of Sarver’s misdeeds. Yet that climate could change. We’re less than two weeks away from Suns Media Day on Sept. 26, which is the latest we will start hearing frequent questions posed to Chris Paul and other Phoenix players, as well as Coach Monty Williams, about Sarver’s ongoing operational control of the Suns. It really shouldn’t fall on them to make up for punishment this light, but the reality is that how players and Suns staffers — and, of course, sponsors — react will have a significant influence on what happens next in terms of a potential external push to urge Sarver to sell the team. -via marcstein.substack.com / September 14, 2022
