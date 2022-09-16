Nets sign free agent guards Chris Chiozza, David Duke Jr.

Nets Daily: The Brooklyn Nets have signed free agent guard Chris Chiozza. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets roster rounding into shape with David Duke Jr., Chris Chiozza signings nypost.com/2022/09/16/net… via @nypostsports3:11 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“I wasn’t expecting it to be a hit like that, honestly. It was more just for the team camaraderie, keep the mood light.”
Nobody rocked a graphic tee harder than Chris Chiozza https://t.co/0UfFFDZoAk pic.twitter.com/rN2Xy502U312:18 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Great to see Chris Chiozza sign with the Nets. Talking to him last season about how he’s making an impact as a two-way player in the NBA Finals was one of my favorite stories I wrote
“Even though I’m not playing, there’s other ways I can help the team.” nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio…12:01 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After spending one season with the Warriors, Chris Chiozza is signing with the Brooklyn Nets. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/09/16/for…11:46 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Nets re-sign David Duke, sign Chris Chiozza sportando.basketball/en/nets-re-sig…11:39 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Wrote about Chris Chiozza shortly after the pandemic started in 2020 about how his youth baseball career helped him at point guard: theathletic.com/1665074/2020/0…10:55 AM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Brooklyn makes it official on the Two Way contract of David Duke Jr.
They also announced the signing of Chris Chiozza.
12 guaranteed contracts
4 partial/non guaranteed deals
2 Two Ways – 10:22 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets have re-signed David Duke Jr. to a two-way contract, and also inked Chris Chiozza. The latter played 40 games in parts of two years in Brooklyn, and earned a ring last season with the #Warriors. #nba10:22 AM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Nets announce they signed PG Chris Chiozza. He played for Brooklyn in 2020 and 2021. – 10:16 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets officially announce they’ve re-signed David Duke Jr. – 10:02 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The Nets announced they signed former @PCFriarsmbb star David Duke Jr to a Two-Way contract – 10:01 AM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
The Nets say they have re-signed guard David Duke Jr. to a two-way contract. – 10:01 AM

