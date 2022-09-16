Nets sign free agent guards Chris Chiozza, David Duke Jr.

Nets Daily: The Brooklyn Nets have signed free agent guard Chris Chiozza. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.
Source: Twitter @NetsDaily
Source: Twitter @NetsDaily
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets roster rounding into shape with David Duke Jr., Chris Chiozza signings nypost.com/2022/09/16/net… via @nypostsports – 3:11 PM
#Nets roster rounding into shape with David Duke Jr., Chris Chiozza signings nypost.com/2022/09/16/net… via @nypostsports – 3:11 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“I wasn’t expecting it to be a hit like that, honestly. It was more just for the team camaraderie, keep the mood light.”
Nobody rocked a graphic tee harder than Chris Chiozza https://t.co/0UfFFDZoAk pic.twitter.com/rN2Xy502U3 – 12:18 PM
“I wasn’t expecting it to be a hit like that, honestly. It was more just for the team camaraderie, keep the mood light.”
Nobody rocked a graphic tee harder than Chris Chiozza https://t.co/0UfFFDZoAk pic.twitter.com/rN2Xy502U3 – 12:18 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Great to see Chris Chiozza sign with the Nets. Talking to him last season about how he’s making an impact as a two-way player in the NBA Finals was one of my favorite stories I wrote
“Even though I’m not playing, there’s other ways I can help the team.” nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 12:01 PM
Great to see Chris Chiozza sign with the Nets. Talking to him last season about how he’s making an impact as a two-way player in the NBA Finals was one of my favorite stories I wrote
“Even though I’m not playing, there’s other ways I can help the team.” nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 12:01 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After spending one season with the Warriors, Chris Chiozza is signing with the Brooklyn Nets. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/09/16/for… – 11:46 AM
After spending one season with the Warriors, Chris Chiozza is signing with the Brooklyn Nets. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/09/16/for… – 11:46 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Nets re-sign David Duke, sign Chris Chiozza sportando.basketball/en/nets-re-sig… – 11:39 AM
Nets re-sign David Duke, sign Chris Chiozza sportando.basketball/en/nets-re-sig… – 11:39 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Wrote about Chris Chiozza shortly after the pandemic started in 2020 about how his youth baseball career helped him at point guard: theathletic.com/1665074/2020/0… – 10:55 AM
Wrote about Chris Chiozza shortly after the pandemic started in 2020 about how his youth baseball career helped him at point guard: theathletic.com/1665074/2020/0… – 10:55 AM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Brooklyn makes it official on the Two Way contract of David Duke Jr.
They also announced the signing of Chris Chiozza.
12 guaranteed contracts
4 partial/non guaranteed deals
2 Two Ways – 10:22 AM
Brooklyn makes it official on the Two Way contract of David Duke Jr.
They also announced the signing of Chris Chiozza.
12 guaranteed contracts
4 partial/non guaranteed deals
2 Two Ways – 10:22 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets have re-signed David Duke Jr. to a two-way contract, and also inked Chris Chiozza. The latter played 40 games in parts of two years in Brooklyn, and earned a ring last season with the #Warriors. #nba – 10:22 AM
The #Nets have re-signed David Duke Jr. to a two-way contract, and also inked Chris Chiozza. The latter played 40 games in parts of two years in Brooklyn, and earned a ring last season with the #Warriors. #nba – 10:22 AM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Nets announce they signed PG Chris Chiozza. He played for Brooklyn in 2020 and 2021. – 10:16 AM
Nets announce they signed PG Chris Chiozza. He played for Brooklyn in 2020 and 2021. – 10:16 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The Nets announced they signed former @PCFriarsmbb star David Duke Jr to a Two-Way contract – 10:01 AM
The Nets announced they signed former @PCFriarsmbb star David Duke Jr to a Two-Way contract – 10:01 AM
More on this storyline
Nets Daily: Chris Chiozza signing confirmed as an Exhibit 10. And I stand corrected, the Nets could send him to the G League. -via Twitter @NetsDaily / September 16, 2022
Anthony Slater: The Warriors are not extending qualifying offers to Juan Toscano-Anderson ($2.1 million) or Chris Chiozza ($1.9 million) before the deadline today, per source. Both JTA and Chiozza are now unrestricted free agents, free to sign elsewhere and unlikely to return to the Warriors. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / June 29, 2022
<div class=”veeseoRA2VW”></div>
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.