Russell Westbrook coming off the bench next season?

With training camp roughly a week away and the team recently conducting players-only workouts at its El Segundo practice facility, the prospect of Russell Westbrook being part of the Lakers’ program — again — is becoming more real by the day. And yes, sources say, that’s still the case after the Friday news from our Shams Charania that veteran point guard Dennis Schröder is returning to the Lakers this season. Yet, while the Lakers have been hopeful the Westbrook experiment might be a success this time, sources with knowledge of the situation told The Athletic that the prospect of Westbrook coming off the bench is being strongly considered.
Source: Jovan Buha, Sam Amick, Jovan Buha and Sam Amick @ The Athletic
The Ringer @ringernba
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
So the Lakers gave up a first to get Schröder… then tried their damndest to overpay him… the failure of which directly led to the Westbrook trade… and now have Schröder on a vet min and are debating whether to bleed more firsts to move Russ. That’s a 30 for 30, man. AK – 6:06 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
The Lakers now have 3 players (outside of LeBron) that could start at PG over or in place of Russell Westbrook:
Nunn, Pat Bev, Schroder
Does that mean Westbrook is gone? Remains to be seen.
However, one thing is for sure, LA now has solid options at PG w or w/o him. – 6:05 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
From @BleacherReport earlier this week: “The Lakers don’t need him as situated, but if a Westbrook trade comes to pass that also costs the team Nunn, a Beverley and Schröder pairing is reasonable” bleacherreport.com/articles/10048… – 5:35 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Lakers to average 15 PPG and 5 APG in a season since 2000:
— Dennis Schroder
— LeBron James
— Russell Westbrook
— Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/zNm826hWZG – 5:35 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Dennis Schroder to the Lakers was the outcome that made the most sense. If LA trades Russell Westbrook, there is a good chance they’ll need an experienced PG. You can get enough good PG minutes out of Patrick Beverley and Schroder to get by. – 5:32 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Friday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version. In which we discuss Westbrook selling his house (WHAT DOES IT MEAN???) and what the Lakers gm 1 starting lineup *will be* vs. *should be*. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtube.com/watch?v=t8VZaT… – 3:23 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Oh, people are talking about the #Pistons trading for Russell Westbrook again?
This season can’t start soon enough… – 11:01 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Does Westbrook putting his house on sale ($29.95M!!!) mean anything. Plus, who will start for the Lakers on opening night? Who *should* start? #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/who… – 10:50 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
I’ll be on @ESPNLosAngeles with @John Ireland from 1-4pm PT. We’re talking Lakers, Westbrook, Dodgers, Adam Silver’s Robert Sarver presser, Rams, The Golden Girls and more. Listen up! AK – 4:23 PM
NBA insiders observing this process have said the Lakers might be on an easier path by keeping Westbrook and seeing whether new coach Darvin Ham can unlock a complementary version of him than the team is by pushing all-in with a trade and a roster that, if we’re being honest, still has some concerns. -via Los Angeles Times / September 16, 2022
There are no guarantees that Indiana would even do this deal — league insiders have pointed out that the price for Turner has never been fewer than multiple first-round picks. -via Los Angeles Times / September 16, 2022
The executive explained to Deveney why the Pistons would trade for Westbrook. “I’d be willing to get involved if I were the Pistons,” the executive said. “I would want that 2027 pick unprotected, and take back Russell Westbrook and send you all my veterans, all my junk. Right now, Detroit is taking the approach of just waiting, playing with the guys they got from the Knicks, and trading during the season. That team needs to tank some more, they need (Victor) Wembanyama, or at least they need to be in the mix.” -via Heavy.com / September 16, 2022
