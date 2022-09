Russell Westbrook coming off the bench next season?

The executive explained to Deveney why the Pistons would trade for Westbrook. “I’d be willing to get involved if I were the Pistons,” the executive said. “I would want that 2027 pick unprotected, and take back Russell Westbrook and send you all my veterans, all my junk. Right now, Detroit is taking the approach of just waiting, playing with the guys they got from the Knicks, and trading during the season. That team needs to tank some more, they need (Victor) Wembanyama, or at least they need to be in the mix.” -via Heavy.com / September 16, 2022