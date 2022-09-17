Lakers workout group of free agents including Isaiah Thomas, Jeremy Lamb and Shabazz Muhammad

Michael Scotto: Sources: The Los Angeles Lakers brought in several free agents for workouts, including former lottery picks Shabazz Muhammad and Jeremy Lamb. Dwayne Bacon, Miye Oni and others also worked out for the Lakers, @hoopshype has learned.
Isaiah Thomas was insane in 2017:
— 28.9 PPG (3rd in NBA)
— 5.9 APG
— 46/38/91%
— All-Star
— All-NBA
— Top 5 in MVP voting
Only 5’9. pic.twitter.com/SmTyPVv7I5 – 4:36 PM
More on this storyline
Miye Oni, Ty-Shon Alexander, Wesley Saunders and Jon Axel Gudmundsson are among the other free agents expected at the upcoming workout, sources said. Golden State held a similar free-agent workout a couple of weeks ago, sources said, which included five-year veteran and former lottery pick, Shabazz Muhammad, nine-year veteran Solomon Hill, Tyler Cook and Kelan Martin. -via The Athletic / September 6, 2022
The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to bring in several veteran free agents for workouts, including former 2013 lottery pick Shabazz Muhammad, league sources told HoopsHype. Muhammad recently worked out for the Sacramento Kings during Las Vegas Summer League. -via HoopsHype / July 22, 2022
He was self-evident. The “once-in-a-generation talent’’ made varsity as a high school freshman, earned McDonald’s All-America honors, and 10 years ago arrived at UCLA as the top-ranked player (tied with Nerlens Noel) in his class, a sure-thing, can’t-miss NBA prospect. He wound up selected 14th, lower than expected but still a lottery pick, his rights traded on draft night 2013 to Minnesota. “I thought,’’ his college coach, Ben Howland, says, “he’d be a 10-year pro.’’ -via The Athletic / July 14, 2022
Ky Carlin: Notable free agents still available: LaMarcus Aldridge Dwight Howard DeMarcus Cousins Montrezl Harrell Hassan Whiteside Carmelo Anthony Trevor Ariza Blake Griffin Paul Millsap Rodney Hood Andre Iguodala Jeremy Lamb Ben McLemore DJ Augustin Dennis Schroder Rajon Rondo -via Twitter @Ky_Carlin / August 18, 2022
The Lakers have a strong interest in retaining Monk, but it will depend on both his market and the quality of 3-and-D wings available to Los Angeles, according to league sources. Players the Lakers will target with their full taxpayer midlevel exception include Otto Porter Jr., Nicolas Batum, Gary Harris, T.J. Warren, Caleb Martin, Cody Martin, Mo Bamba and Danuel House Jr., according to multiple league sources. Players the Lakers will be interested in for the partial midlevel exception or minimum contracts include Nemanja Bjelica, Jeremy Lamb, Jevon Carter and Juan Toscano-Anderson, according to league sources. -via The Athletic / June 30, 2022
Players the Lakers will be interested in for the partial midlevel exception or minimum contracts include Nemanja Bjelica, Jeremy Lamb, Jevon Carter and Juan Toscano-Anderson, according to league sources. -via The Athletic / June 30, 2022
