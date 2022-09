Lakers workout group of free agents including Isaiah Thomas, Jeremy Lamb and Shabazz Muhammad

Miye Oni, Ty-Shon Alexander, Wesley Saunders and Jon Axel Gudmundsson are among the other free agents expected at the upcoming workout, sources said. Golden State held a similar free-agent workout a couple of weeks ago, sources said, which included five-year veteran and former lottery pick, Shabazz Muhammad, nine-year veteran Solomon Hill, Tyler Cook and Kelan Martin. -via The Athletic / September 6, 2022

Sources: The Los Angeles Lakers brought in several free agents for workouts, including former lottery picks Shabazz Muhammad and Jeremy Lamb. Dwayne Bacon, Miye Oni and others also worked out for the Lakers, @Jorge Sierra has learned. – 3:40 PM

