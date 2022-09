Kostas Antetokounmpo to Bulls on training camp deal

Currently, they are in pursuit of a championship title in unison, at FIBA EuroBasket 2022. If not for the baby of the bunch, Alex, missing out on the final Greek roster, it might have been a quartet, not a trio, here in Milan where their side has begun 4-0 and is already prepping for next week’s knockout phase in Berlin. More dreams realized. Moments for the family album. “It’s an unbelievable experience,” Giannis, aged 27, declares. “Sometimes when you are going through the experience, and you create history, you’re in the moment, and you don’t realize it. “But I know that 10, 15, 20 years from now, we’re going to look back and be like, ‘wow, like, all three of us.’ We can share and feel the same story, and that’s unique.” -via FIBA / September 9, 2022