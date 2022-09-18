Kostas Antetokounmpo to Bulls on training camp deal

Shams Charania: Free agent Kostas Antetokounmpo is signing a training camp deal with the Chicago Bulls and will compete for a two-way spot, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Antetokounmpo spent three seasons with the Lakers and Mavericks and played for Greece in EuroBasket this summer.
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Kostas Antetokounmpo reportedly signing training camp deal with Chicago Bulls sportando.basketball/en/kostas-ante… – 2:45 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
League Sources: New Bulls training camp invitee Kostas Antetokounmpo has multiple brothers who also play in the NBA, including one who has won two MVPs and a Finals MVP. – 12:46 PM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Kostas Antetokounmpo is signing a training camp deal with the Chicago Bulls and will compete for a two-way spot, per @Shams Charania. – 12:42 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Free agent Kostas Antetokounmpo is signing a training camp deal with the Chicago Bulls and will compete for a two-way spot, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Antetokounmpo spent three seasons with the Lakers and Mavericks and played for Greece in EuroBasket this summer. – 12:42 PM
It is an epic story that fits perfectly within the canon of cinematic fairytales. A band of brothers of Nigerian parentage, born impoverished in Greece, turning wild fantasies of fortune and fame into a glorious reality through a basketball adventure that takes their family to the United States. An American Dream, forged in Athens. Rise – the tale of the incredible Antetokounmpos. “They had to tone it down a bit,” Thanasis, second-eldest among five siblings, advises. -via FIBA / September 9, 2022
Currently, they are in pursuit of a championship title in unison, at FIBA EuroBasket 2022. If not for the baby of the bunch, Alex, missing out on the final Greek roster, it might have been a quartet, not a trio, here in Milan where their side has begun 4-0 and is already prepping for next week’s knockout phase in Berlin. More dreams realized. Moments for the family album. “It’s an unbelievable experience,” Giannis, aged 27, declares. “Sometimes when you are going through the experience, and you create history, you’re in the moment, and you don’t realize it. “But I know that 10, 15, 20 years from now, we’re going to look back and be like, ‘wow, like, all three of us.’ We can share and feel the same story, and that’s unique.” -via FIBA / September 9, 2022
“It’s always a good competitive spirit,” reveals 24-year-old Kostas, whose belated EuroBasket bow , following a knee injury, came against Estonia on Thursday. “You know, we’re not trying to say somebody is better than the other. We’re just trying to make everyone better at the same time. I help Giannis. Giannis helped me. Thanasis helps Giannis. I help Alex, and just vice-versa.” -via FIBA / September 9, 2022
