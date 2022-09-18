Warriors expect Andre Iguodala to play for one more season

The only certainty regarding Andre Iguodala’s plans for the coming season is that he intends to announce his play-or-retire decision at age 38 on his weekly podcast with Evan Turner. The Warriors, I’m told, do expect Iguodala to play for one more season but are prepared for any outcome and are also open to bringing the 18-year veteran back on his timetable.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Warriors expect free agent Andre Iguodala to return for one more season, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/warri… – 2:37 PM
Warriors expect free agent Andre Iguodala to return for one more season, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/warri… – 2:37 PM
More on this storyline
Speaking with Tim Kawakami of The Athletic, Myers shared why Iguodala is a “great presence” for them. The Golden State exec highlighted how “he is one of the few people in the world that can look [Stephen] Curry or Draymond [Green] or Klay [Thompson] in the eye and meet them at their level, but also grab a Jordan Poole or Kuminga or Wiseman and speak to them, encourage them.” As Myers noted, “there’s no one else in the league who can do that for our team,” per Heavy.com. -via Clutch Points / September 17, 2022
Bob Myers: [Andre Iguodala] is one of the few people in the world who can look Stephen Curry or Draymond Green or Klay Thompson in the eye and meet them at their level, but also grab a Jordan Poole or James Wiseman or Jonathan Kuminga and speak to them and encourage them. There’s no one else in the league that can do that for our team. And we think he can still play and help us in certain spots. So we really want him back. This isn’t like a charity thing. It’s not, ‘Oh, you know, we can’t not say yes to Andre because he’s won championships.’ We have pursued him more than he has pursued us. -via The Athletic / September 16, 2022
Anthony Slater: Andre Iguodala says he will announce his return-or-retire decision on his podcast at some point. But no decision yet. Warriors open training camp two weeks from tomorrow. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / September 11, 2022
<div class=”veeseoRA2VW”></div>
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.