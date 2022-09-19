Justin Jackson, Jake Layman, Denzel Valentine signed non-guaranteed contracts with Boston

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Justin Jackson, Jake Layman and Denzel Valentine all signed non-guaranteed training camp deals with the Boston Celtics, a league source confirmed to @celticsblog and @spotrac.
None of these deals count towards the cap/tax unless any of the players make the opening night roster. – 2:13 PM
The Boston Celtics have signed Justin Jackson, Jake Layman and Denzel Valentine. All three are expected to have signed non-guaranteed, training camp contracts. Jackson appeared in seven NBA games between the Celtics and Phoenix Suns last season. Jackson also played in 28 games for the Texas Legends of the G League. Jackson averaged 22.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Legends. -via RealGM / September 15, 2022
The signing rounds out a field of tryouts the team plans to hold in training camp, including Bruno Caboclo and Noah Vonleh, who have already been signed. The source also confirmed that Summer League standout Justin Jackson and Maine Celtics guard from this past season Denzel Valentine will join the team this preseason, as had been previously reported. -via CLNSMedia.com / September 15, 2022
That leaves the team with three available slots for the opening night roster. As of Tuesday, the Celtics mostly were expected to fill out the rest of the training camp roster with young veterans willing to vie for those spots. Recent additions Noah Vonleh and Bruno Caboclo will be in that group, while last year’s two-way player Brodric Thomas and former Kings draft pick Justin Jackson are viewed as strong candidates to join them, league sources told The Athletic. -via The Athletic / August 3, 2022
The Celtics and free agent guard/forward Denzel Valentine have agreed to an Exhibit 10 training camp deal, sources said. Valentine will compete for one of the Celtics’ open roster spots in training camp. -via The Athletic / August 22, 2022
The Celtics will sign veteran free agent forward Jake Layman to a training camp deal with a chance to make the team’s roster, a source told CLNS Media. -via CLNSMedia.com / September 14, 2022
Bobby Manning: Source to @CLNSMedia: Jake Layman will be joining the #Celtics on a training camp deal with a chance to make the roster. The six-year veteran forward last played for the Timberwolves over the last three seasons after starting his career with the Blazers. -via Twitter / September 12, 2022
