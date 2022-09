Justin Jackson, Jake Layman, Denzel Valentine signed non-guaranteed contracts with Boston

The Boston Celtics have signed Justin Jackson, Jake Layman and Denzel Valentine. All three are expected to have signed non-guaranteed, training camp contracts. Jackson appeared in seven NBA games between the Celtics and Phoenix Suns last season. Jackson also played in 28 games for the Texas Legends of the G League. Jackson averaged 22.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Legends. -via RealGM / September 15, 2022