Lakers view Patrick Beverley as 3-and-D wing

“And then when they get traded, y’all talking about “Oh, Shaq hatin’.” Shaq know what the hell he talking about. That’s why both they ass up out of there. Yeah, remember that? Utah fans? Yeah, remember that? “Listen, you want a guy like that on the team. A guy like that, you don’t tamper with. I played with a guy like that named [Gary Payton]. GP used to come in talking crazy. Think we going to say something back? Nope. Because you know why? He going to do that on the court. You know that helps you do? Win your fourth championship. Lakers need a guy like that. L.A. gonna love Pat Beverley. Watch.” -via TalkBasket / September 16, 2022