Lakers view Patrick Beverley as 3-and-D wing

With Westbrook poised to remain a Laker when new coach Darvin Ham opens his first training camp as L.A.’s new coach, sources say Beverley is regarded internally by the club as a 3-and-D wing and not as a point guard at this stage of his career. The Lakers, in other words, see Westbrook and Schröder as their point guards as of Sept. 18 … and the likes of Beverley, Kendrick Nunn, Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker IV as 2s and 3s.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Sam Amick @sam_amick
ICYMI, a deep dive on the Lakers’ plans – present and future – as training camp nears, at @TheAthletic (w/ @Jovan Buha)
* The Russell Westbrook plan (and how Schroder and Beverley fit in)
* The Darvin Ham/AD factors
* Why next summer matters so much
theathletic.com/3600315/?sourc… – 12:05 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
New Lakers guard Patrick Beverley on the idea of Russell Westbrook having to earn his starting role in training camp this year: pic.twitter.com/bFcqyc3SPX – 11:12 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Can someone better than me at photoshop please do a “Now This Is Gonna Be Fun!” Sports Illustrated cover with Russ, Beverley and Schröder? Thanks! AK – 9:40 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Beverley. Now Schroder. Could the Lakers bring Russell Westbrook off the bench? nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/16/bev… – 9:14 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Late to this but chuckling at the Lakers saying they support Westbrook and want to make it work, only to then go trade for PatBev and sign Schroder. – 8:42 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
The Lakers now have 3 players (outside of LeBron) that could start at PG over or in place of Russell Westbrook:
Nunn, Pat Bev, Schroder
Does that mean Westbrook is gone? Remains to be seen.
However, one thing is for sure, LA now has solid options at PG w or w/o him. – 6:05 PM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
schroder/russ/pat bev will flambé my hoops brain if it actually happens – 5:46 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
From @BleacherReport earlier this week: “The Lakers don’t need him as situated, but if a Westbrook trade comes to pass that also costs the team Nunn, a Beverley and Schröder pairing is reasonable” bleacherreport.com/articles/10048… – 5:35 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Dennis Schroder to the Lakers was the outcome that made the most sense. If LA trades Russell Westbrook, there is a good chance they’ll need an experienced PG. You can get enough good PG minutes out of Patrick Beverley and Schroder to get by. – 5:32 PM
Patrick Beverley is a much needed addition to the Lakers, says four-time NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal. The 34-year-old shooting guard who is known for his defense is also one of the most vocal players. “Stay off my boy Pat,” Shaq said on The Big Podcast. “I’ve got nothing bad to say about Pat. Know why? He play the game like it’s supposed to be played. Not these dudes making $200-300M and can’t play at all. -via TalkBasket / September 16, 2022
“And then when they get traded, y’all talking about “Oh, Shaq hatin’.” Shaq know what the hell he talking about. That’s why both they ass up out of there. Yeah, remember that? Utah fans? Yeah, remember that? “Listen, you want a guy like that on the team. A guy like that, you don’t tamper with. I played with a guy like that named [Gary Payton]. GP used to come in talking crazy. Think we going to say something back? Nope. Because you know why? He going to do that on the court. You know that helps you do? Win your fourth championship. Lakers need a guy like that. L.A. gonna love Pat Beverley. Watch.” -via TalkBasket / September 16, 2022
