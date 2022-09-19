Spurs still open to acquiring Russell Westbrook?

At one point in time, the Spurs were in talks with the Los Angeles Lakers to absorb Russell Westbrook’s contract. In that scenario, San Antonio was to be compensated with multiple draft picks. Currently, a source close to the Spurs says the two teams are no longer engaged in active talks due to the Lakers preferring offers by both the Pacers and the Jazz. According to a Western Conference scout, the Lakers are telling teams that they will take a wait and see approach to trading Westbrook as training camp approaches. If the Lakers decide to trade Westbrook at some point down the line, the Spurs remain one of the few teams in the league open to such a deal.
Source: LJ Ellis @ SpursTalk
Source: LJ Ellis @ SpursTalk
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sam Amick @sam_amick
ICYMI, a deep dive on the Lakers’ plans – present and future – as training camp nears, at @TheAthletic (w/ @Jovan Buha)
* The Russell Westbrook plan (and how Schroder and Beverley fit in)
* The Darvin Ham/AD factors
* Why next summer matters so much
theathletic.com/3600315/?sourc… – 12:05 PM
ICYMI, a deep dive on the Lakers’ plans – present and future – as training camp nears, at @TheAthletic (w/ @Jovan Buha)
* The Russell Westbrook plan (and how Schroder and Beverley fit in)
* The Darvin Ham/AD factors
* Why next summer matters so much
theathletic.com/3600315/?sourc… – 12:05 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Could Russell Westbrook show up on Heat radar? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 11:06 AM
ASK IRA: Could Russell Westbrook show up on Heat radar? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 11:06 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Could Russell Westbrook show up on Heat radar? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 8:07 AM
Could Russell Westbrook show up on Heat radar? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 8:07 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Bonus Saturday @LockedOnLakers podcast! Old freund alert! The Lakers sign Dennis Schröder! What does this mean for an increasingly crowded/redundant backcourt and Russell Westbrook’s future in L.A.? #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 2:33 PM
Bonus Saturday @LockedOnLakers podcast! Old freund alert! The Lakers sign Dennis Schröder! What does this mean for an increasingly crowded/redundant backcourt and Russell Westbrook’s future in L.A.? #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 2:33 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
New Lakers guard Patrick Beverley on the idea of Russell Westbrook having to earn his starting role in training camp this year: pic.twitter.com/bFcqyc3SPX – 11:12 PM
New Lakers guard Patrick Beverley on the idea of Russell Westbrook having to earn his starting role in training camp this year: pic.twitter.com/bFcqyc3SPX – 11:12 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Beverley. Now Schroder. Could the Lakers bring Russell Westbrook off the bench? nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/16/bev… – 9:14 PM
Beverley. Now Schroder. Could the Lakers bring Russell Westbrook off the bench? nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/16/bev… – 9:14 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
There’s a weird universe somewhere where Dennis signs that big deal the Lakers tried to give him and therefore has the cash on hand to buy Westbrook’s house. BK – 8:47 PM
There’s a weird universe somewhere where Dennis signs that big deal the Lakers tried to give him and therefore has the cash on hand to buy Westbrook’s house. BK – 8:47 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Late to this but chuckling at the Lakers saying they support Westbrook and want to make it work, only to then go trade for PatBev and sign Schroder. – 8:42 PM
Late to this but chuckling at the Lakers saying they support Westbrook and want to make it work, only to then go trade for PatBev and sign Schroder. – 8:42 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Dennis Schroeder and Russell Westbrook seeing each other at practice pic.twitter.com/6sp3GZfxNQ – 6:20 PM
Dennis Schroeder and Russell Westbrook seeing each other at practice pic.twitter.com/6sp3GZfxNQ – 6:20 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
So the Lakers gave up a first to get Schröder… then tried their damndest to overpay him… the failure of which directly led to the Westbrook trade… and now have Schröder on a vet min and are debating whether to bleed more firsts to move Russ. That’s a 30 for 30, man. AK – 6:06 PM
So the Lakers gave up a first to get Schröder… then tried their damndest to overpay him… the failure of which directly led to the Westbrook trade… and now have Schröder on a vet min and are debating whether to bleed more firsts to move Russ. That’s a 30 for 30, man. AK – 6:06 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
The Lakers now have 3 players (outside of LeBron) that could start at PG over or in place of Russell Westbrook:
Nunn, Pat Bev, Schroder
Does that mean Westbrook is gone? Remains to be seen.
However, one thing is for sure, LA now has solid options at PG w or w/o him. – 6:05 PM
The Lakers now have 3 players (outside of LeBron) that could start at PG over or in place of Russell Westbrook:
Nunn, Pat Bev, Schroder
Does that mean Westbrook is gone? Remains to be seen.
However, one thing is for sure, LA now has solid options at PG w or w/o him. – 6:05 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
From @BleacherReport earlier this week: “The Lakers don’t need him as situated, but if a Westbrook trade comes to pass that also costs the team Nunn, a Beverley and Schröder pairing is reasonable” bleacherreport.com/articles/10048… – 5:35 PM
From @BleacherReport earlier this week: “The Lakers don’t need him as situated, but if a Westbrook trade comes to pass that also costs the team Nunn, a Beverley and Schröder pairing is reasonable” bleacherreport.com/articles/10048… – 5:35 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Lakers to average 15 PPG and 5 APG in a season since 2000:
— Dennis Schroder
— LeBron James
— Russell Westbrook
— Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/zNm826hWZG – 5:35 PM
Lakers to average 15 PPG and 5 APG in a season since 2000:
— Dennis Schroder
— LeBron James
— Russell Westbrook
— Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/zNm826hWZG – 5:35 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Dennis Schroder to the Lakers was the outcome that made the most sense. If LA trades Russell Westbrook, there is a good chance they’ll need an experienced PG. You can get enough good PG minutes out of Patrick Beverley and Schroder to get by. – 5:32 PM
Dennis Schroder to the Lakers was the outcome that made the most sense. If LA trades Russell Westbrook, there is a good chance they’ll need an experienced PG. You can get enough good PG minutes out of Patrick Beverley and Schroder to get by. – 5:32 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Friday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version. In which we discuss Westbrook selling his house (WHAT DOES IT MEAN???) and what the Lakers gm 1 starting lineup *will be* vs. *should be*. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtube.com/watch?v=t8VZaT… – 3:23 PM
For the sickos who like to watch, Friday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version. In which we discuss Westbrook selling his house (WHAT DOES IT MEAN???) and what the Lakers gm 1 starting lineup *will be* vs. *should be*. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtube.com/watch?v=t8VZaT… – 3:23 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Oh, people are talking about the #Pistons trading for Russell Westbrook again?
This season can’t start soon enough… – 11:01 AM
Oh, people are talking about the #Pistons trading for Russell Westbrook again?
This season can’t start soon enough… – 11:01 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Does Westbrook putting his house on sale ($29.95M!!!) mean anything. Plus, who will start for the Lakers on opening night? Who *should* start? #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx!
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/who… – 10:50 AM
Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Does Westbrook putting his house on sale ($29.95M!!!) mean anything. Plus, who will start for the Lakers on opening night? Who *should* start? #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx!
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/who… – 10:50 AM
More on this storyline
ClutchPoints: Russell Westbrook at the Kendrick Lamar concert in Los Angeles 🔥 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / September 17, 2022
When asked whether LeBron asked for the acquisition of Russell Westbrook on the Checc’n-In Podcast hosted by Big U, Draymond Green had an emphatic answer. (Skip to 44:39 for the relevant part.) “I’m sure he probably did,” Green exclaimed. “Who wouldn’t ask for Russell Westbrook? You’d be out of your mind not to ask for Russell Westbrook.” -via Clutch Points / September 17, 2022
Last season’s coaching staff feared they would lose Westbrook if they benched him, according to league sources. The Lakers were careful with how they handled Westbrook, but with the former MVP on an expiring contract, there appears to be less concern with how he might handle a smaller role. -via The Athletic / September 17, 2022
Main Rumors, Draft, Trade, Training camp, Russell Westbrook, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers, San Antonio Spurs, Utah Jazz
<div class=”veeseoRA2VW”></div>
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.