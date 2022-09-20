Anthony Edwards fined $40,000 for offensive language on social media

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
It would be easy to dismiss Edwards’ immaturity—he’s only 21—if not for the fact that we’ve seen so many cases of famous athletes and owners in the news spouting racism, misogyny, and anti-LGBTQ+ sentiments. This damages sports in general and their teams specifically, and revives the old stereotype of the dumb, bullying jock. But more important, it perpetuates prejudice against a group and that prejudice often leads to restricting rights and to violence. I don’t think an apology—however heartfelt—is enough. Edwards needs to repair the damage with some voluntary community service with LGBTQ+ organizations, particularly youth groups, to show his support. If he can’t do that much to undo the harm he’s caused, then his apology is meaningless. -via Substack / September 19, 2022
While waiting for a flight last weekend, Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve opened Twitter and saw Anthony Edwards’ name trending. She clicked to see why. Reeve looked at the viral snippet in which the Timberwolves guard made homophobic comments in his Instagram video as he observed a group of men on a nearby sidewalk. The video reminded Reeve of a darker time in her life, of the years she was closeted and did not want to live her life openly out of fear she would hear hurtful language like Edwards used. -via Minneapolis Star-Tribune / September 16, 2022
“My journey was one of a more closeted nature for fear of retribution, and things being held against you, of not feeling safe, and so that’s honestly what I thought of,” Reeve told the Star Tribune from Australia, where she is coaching the U.S. Women’s National Team. “How much an incident like that can be so destructive in progress that we’ve made during the course of my lifetime. Frankly, it’s irresponsible and it puts people in danger. … We often live in fear.” -via Minneapolis Star-Tribune / September 16, 2022
